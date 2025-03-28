Laguna Beach awarded FEMA and state grant funding to mitigate wildfire hazards in two canyon areas

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Office of Emergency Services awarded Laguna Beach approximately $334,000 to reduce vegetation to mitigate fire hazards in Hobo and Diamond canyons

Laguna Beach has received grant funding for hazard mitigation in connection with development projects for two of its designated fuel modification zones, where combustible vegetation is managed or replaced to mitigate wildfires.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Office of Emergency Services awarded approximately $334,000 for the work.

Robert Montaghami, the city’s fire marshal, said the two fuel modification zones — identified as No. 16 and No. 19 — refer to Hobo and Diamond canyons, respectively and that he’s hopeful the projects can get underway within a year.

“The FEMA project approval and obligation of funds are contingent upon implementation of the fuel modification activities in the two fuel modification zones,” Montaghami said.

“Vegetation management activities include removing dead and dying fuels, thinning heavy brush, maintaining ember-resistant zones and trimming or removing trees,” he said.

Montaghami said the city had conducted its environmental studies related to the work. The Coastal Commission requested a restoration project report with submission of an application for the fuel modification project, said Montaghami.

The city budgeted $445,470 in the wildfire mitigation and fire safety fund to account for the initial phase of the project, which includes biological studies, environmental design and the entitlement process. No additional appropriation was needed to proceed.

“I’ve obviously spent time in both of these fuel mod areas,” Councilwoman Hallie Jones said. “There are sensitive environmental resources and huge fire risks. … I’m really happy to see really sustainable fuel mod work happen in these canyons.”

