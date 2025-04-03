Vanguard students present campy multimedia twist on Jules Verne’s classic ‘Journey’

Shekinah Rainwater as Gretchen in “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” playing at Vanguard University’s Lyceum Theater through April 13.

Famed 19th-century author Jules Verne — who penned futuristic tales about science-minded explorers navigating the furthest reaches of the planet, beyond the limits of human understanding — might well have been proud of a theatrical effort being undertaken at Vanguard University’s Lyceum Theater .

That’s where students of the Costa Mesa campus’ Theatre Arts program on Thursday debuted in a preview an original adaptation of “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” a French science fiction novel by Verne published 1864 that has been translated numerous times and retold for both stage and screen.

Running through April 13, the multimedia production takes viewers on a subterranean quest through worlds populated by mythical beasts, reminiscent of early Hollywood movie creatures like King Kong.

A poster for a multimedia adaptation of the 1864 Jules Verne classic novel “Journey to the Center of the Earth” showing at Vanguard’s Lyceum Theater through April 13. (Courtesy of Sue Berkompas)

The production employs layered projections with live action video sequences, miniature models and actors set against a green screen to create an over-the-top 1930s movie vibe, says Sue Berkompas, head of the university’s theater department and artistic producing director for the campus productions.

“‘Journey’ is so different from anything we’ve ever done, because of all the cool technical elements we’re implementing,” Berkompas said in an interview Tuesday. “All of those things are melded into one fun, adventurous, campy show, and we’re really leaning into the campiness.”

Since last summer, Berkompas has been collaborating with Vanguard junior (and assistant director) Amanda Fagan to create an original script from the Verne classic, and the pair have been making additions and edits all the way into rehearsals week.

The show follows German scientist Professor Hardwigg and his nephew, Harry, as they follow a trail of clues left by a 16th century alchemist whom they believe traveled to the Earth’s core through a series of volcanic tunnels. They are joined by Harry’s fiancée Gretchen, who stows herself away for the voyage, unaware of the perils and amazements that await.

Vanguard theater student Faith Horne in a giant mushroom forest set for “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” (Julia Flores)

“They go on this dangerous, lost world adventure to the center of the Earth and encounter all these anomalies,” Berkompas said, describing an active volcano, giant snakes and sea monsters battling in an underground grotto.

“Some of the effects are really amazing and cool, and some of them are uber cheesy — that’s the way I envisioned it, with the two always working together.”

While students comprise the eight-member cast and roughly 20-member crew, additional expertise was brought in to pull off some of the more technical elements, including the use of gigantic onstage puppets.

Vanguard students Gregg Dodd, left, and Chase Pebelier in an original adaptation of “Journey to the Center of the Earth” at the university’s Lyceum Theater. (Julia Flores)

All of those elements working together presented a unique challenge for Alyssa Kammerer, a 2023 graduate of the Theatre Arts program who now serves as an adjunct professor pulling double duty as the production and stage manager for “Journey.”

“We’re trying to mesh live theater and film into the same thing. Figuring out the timing and how everything works together is quite difficult,” Kammerer said Wednesday. “I’ve used projections before, but when you’re integrating a projection with a live video feed it’s a whole different beast.”

The end result, however, is an intriguing and impressive spectacle that is not to be missed, she added.

Berkompas said if all goes well, she’d like to take the adaptation to the American Coast Theater Company, a professional theater group that stages shows at the Lyceum when not in use by the university, and where she also acts and directs.

Student actors in a ultra-campy production of “Journey to the Center of the Earth” at Vanguard University. (Julia Flores)

“This is the most ambitious technical show I’ve ever done in my entire life,” she said. “It’s just really fun stuff. You’re not going to get Tennessee Williams with this, but you’re going to have a lot of fun — I guarantee it.”