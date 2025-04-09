Wrestling coach from Huntington Beach accused of sex with teen girls

Anthony Oscar Alcala, 28, of Huntington Beach, was booked April 3 on suspicion of sex with a minor and was released the next day.

Orange County sheriff’s investigators asked for the public’s help this week in a case against a wrestling coach accused of having sex with two teen girls.

Sheriff’s investigators were contacted in February by an organization working to reduce sexual assaults on athletes. The girls told investigators that Alcala had sexual relationships with them while he was a coach at El Modena and Foothill high schools, sheriff’s deputies said.

Alcala also worked as a coach at Premiere Wrestling, formerly known as Somar Wrestling, a private club in Placentia, deputies said.

Deputies suspect there may be additional victims and encouraged anyone with relevant information to call investigators at (714) 647-7419 or (714) 647-7000. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at (855)-TIP-OCCS