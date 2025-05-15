4 arrested on suspicion of murder related to Huntington Beach death in September

Huntington Beach police have been investigating a possible homicide that occurred on the 200 block of Main Street Sept. 15. Proprietors of Longboard Restaurant & Bar posted on social media the incident took place in front of their business, at 217 Main St.

Huntington Beach police Thursday announced the arrest of four individuals on suspicion of murder in the death of a 29-year-old Anaheim man in September outside a restaurant in the city’s downtown area.

Victim Rozzalle Lamont Hellens, of Anaheim, was found outdoors near Longboard Restaurant & Bar on Main Street at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 15, having sustained significant injuries that resulted in his death, police reported.

The 200 block of Main Street was closed off for the next six hours as officers processed the crime scene. Detectives from HBPD’s Major Crimes Unit led the investigation, but no information on the suspect or what may have led to the homicide was made available to the public in the days and weeks that followed.

But in a release Thursday, police indicated personnel from the department’s investigations division, working with SWAT officers and members of a crisis negotiation team, had booked four Huntington Beach men on suspicion of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal street gang activity.

Placed under arrest were 3 Arnaldo Malaca, 33; Michael Cardoso, 29; 25-year-old Roberto Lopez and Jesus Torres-Martinez, 22.

In addition to the three felony charges, Malaco was also booked on charges of carrying a concealed firearm, although police Thursday did not clarify whether a gun was used in the homicide.

Thursday’s release followed a public advisory notice issued Wednesday afternoon, informing residents about SWAT and detective activity occurring in an undisclosed location in Huntington Beach’s Oak View neighborhood. The activity pertained to “a prior investigation” and did not constitute a threat to public safety.

It is still unknown whether Hellens knew his alleged attackers, who are all due to be arraigned in Orange County Superior Court on Friday, according to police. All four suspects are being held on $1 million bail, HBPD reported.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Unit Detective Sgt. Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. To remain anonymous, contact the OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).