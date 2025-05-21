Laguna Beach police honor fallen officer with wreath-laying at Arlington

Laguna Beach Police Officer Joaquin Parrino, from left, Lt. Jason Farris, Chief Jeff Calvert, Cpl. Abe Ocampo, and Sgt. Darrel Short pose together at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on May 11.

The Laguna Beach Police Department stepped onto hallowed ground to remember one of its own, as several of its members participated in a wreath-laying ceremony for a fallen officer at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Motor Officer Jon Coutchie, whose end of watch was Sept. 21, 2013, was recognized during the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Prior to joining the department, Coutchie served as a U.S. Army Ranger and had four combat tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Public safety personnel had descended upon the nation’s capital for Police Week. The recognition event took place on May 11, Laguna Beach Police Lt. Jason Farris said.

Advertisement

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert and the department’s honor guard were led by the Old Guard, which has kept watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier every hour of every day since April 6, 1948.

“Of the four people that went out and presented the wreath, all four of us knew Jon professionally and personally,” Farris said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We hold his memory close to us. We were a part of his patrol days, and we were a part of his memorial in every event. To each one of us, between the chief, Sgt. [Darrel] Short, Cpl. [Abe] Ocampo and myself, we all felt it was just a special event.”

Laguna Beach police participated in a wreath-laying ceremony honoring fallen motor officer Jon Coutchie at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. (Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Police Department)

Farris said that Coutchie had been part of the honor guard that was established approximately six months before his death in the line of duty. There were five members of the honor guard at the time.

The LBPD has sent at least two officers to Washington, D.C. during Police Week to participate in a memorial ceremony annually to represent its two fallen officers — Coutchie and Gordon French. The latter’s end of watch was Feb. 13, 1953.

“What happens is an officer will pass, and then [their] agency, if they can, will send people to D.C. to be a part of the memorial ceremony,” Farris said. “Ever since then, we’ve sent honor guard members, and other members of the department have gone. We’ve gone every year since Jon passed.”

The wreath was laid out in the presence of Coutchie’s family, friends and fellow officers, according to a news release.

“This moment is not only about remembering Officer Coutchie,” Calvert said in a statement. “It is about recognizing the unbreakable bond shared by all who dedicate their lives to protecting others. We will never forget his courage, integrity and sacrifice.”