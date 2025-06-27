Around Town: Catch the wind at 89th annual Flight of Newport

The roughly 90-minute Flight of Newport race will get underway at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 13 in Newport Harbor, near the Balboa Pavilion. Entries will include ILCA (formerly known as Lasers), Harbor 20 and Tera RS boats.

The 89th annual Flight of Newport boat race, presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce with assistance from the Balboa Yacht Club, will take place on Sunday, July 13.

The roughly 90-minute race will get underway in Newport Harbor near the Balboa Pavilion at 1 p.m. Entries will include ILCA (formerly known as Lasers), Harbor 20 and Tera RS boats.

“The Flight of Newport is a great community tradition and carries many happy memories from people who have participated in past regattas. Ages range from young aspiring skippers to legends of the bay like Seymour Beek and Dave Tingler. Everyone wins during this special event on the water,” said Lawrence Jones, chair of the 2025 Flight of Newport.

Advertisement

There is no charge to enter the race. Each registered participant, who must provide their own boat, will receive a Flight of Newport T-shirt. For more information and to sign up, visit FlightofNewportBeach.com.

The first-place winner in the ILCA fleet will receive the Albert Soiland Trophy, named after the first Commodore of the Newport Harbor Yacht Club, as well as a new sail provided by Vela LA. Other placing racers first to cross the finish line in these categories will also receive prizes: ILCA fleet, the First Girl, Youngest Boy, Youngest Girl, Oldest Person and First Married Couple.

‘Cannabis-friendly’ beach cleanup Saturday

The Artist Tree marijuana dispensary store in Laguna Woods is hosting “Green for Blue,” a cannabis-friendly beach cleanup at Main Beach in Laguna Beach from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 28.

Organizers say the cleanup is intended to promote wellness, environmental stewardship “and the deep connection between nature and cannabis culture.”

The band Tetris Cowboy will perform live for the volunteers, who will also receive gift bags filled with samples from cannabis brands CBX, Blem, Henry’s and Presidentials

To thank the participants, the Artist Tree will give out eco-friendly gift bags filled with samples from top cannabis brands. Volunteers will also be entered into a special raffle for a chance to win exclusive prizes donated by the same participating brands. For more information, call (949) 427-6100.

Pickleball tourney for Make-a-Wish coming up

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire will be the beneficiary of funds raised during the 5th annual Pickleball for Wishes Tournament set for Saturday, Aug. 2, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach, 11 Newport Drive.

Pickleball newbies can join a free beginner’s clinic in the morning, followed by tournaments for advanced, intermediate and beginner players. Spectator tickets, team entries and corporate sponsor teams are available at PickleballforWishes.org. The tournament is presented by Cain Real Estate Group.