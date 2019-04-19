O.C. panels in holding pattern over proposed general aviation upgrades at John Wayne Airport after Newport Beach objects

An outside lawyer for the city sent a letter to the Airport Commission on Wednesday — the day it was scheduled to vote on an advisory opinion for the Board of Supervisors in advance of the board’s meeting Tuesday — saying the final version of the environmental impact report wasn’t released until April 9 and that a health risk analysis that was supposed to be included didn’t come out until Monday after being mistakenly omitted — giving neither the commission nor the public adequate time to digest the information.