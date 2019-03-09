Potential general aviation updates at John Wayne Airport raise concerns in Newport Beach

Commercial carriers have a curfew, with no departures between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and no arrivals between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., except on Sundays, when the curfew extends to 8 a.m. General aviation pilots can come and go around the clock as long as their aircraft stay beneath a threshold of about 87 decibels. General aviation departures average about seven per week outside the commercial curfew, according to airport data.