Around Town: Corgis to rule the beach Saturday in Huntington

The corgis are coming.
Sporting bandannas, cowboy hats and fighter pilot goggles, the curiously shaped hounds — known for their alliances with British queens — will again descend on Huntington Beach on Saturday for the spring Corgi Beach Day.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Huntington Dog Beach, 100 Goldenwest St.
For more information, visit socalcorgibeachday.com/events.
Airport town hall set for Saturday
Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel, Newport Beach Mayor Diane Dixon and representatives of John Wayne Airport will hold a town hall meeting Saturday in Newport.
Topics will include flight paths, noise and proposed changes to the airport’s general aviation operations.
The meeting runs from 10 a.m. to noon in the Civic Center’s Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive.
Workshop on earthquake preparedness Friday in Laguna
The public is invited to attend a workshop Friday in Laguna Beach on protecting their homes and buildings from earthquakes.
The city and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce are presenting the workshop, which will teach people about retrofitting and other preparedness measures.
The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the City Council chamber, 505 Forest Ave. To register, visit lagunabeachchamber.org or contact chamber Executive Director Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold at (949) 494-1018 or paula@lagunabeachchamber.org.
For more information, contact city senior permit technician Maria Ring at (949) 497-0798 or mring@lagunabeachcity.net
Hot Wheels Junior Series comes to Huntington Beach
A skateboarding and BMX contest for children will be held Friday through Sunday in Huntington Beach.
The Hot Wheels Junior Series will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Vans Off the Wall Skatepark, 7471 Center Ave.
Registration is $40.
For more information, visit theboardr.com/events/3475.
Inflatable Run & Festival coming to OC Fair & Event Center
The Inflatable Run & Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.
The family event will include games, shows and attractions.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2TSJ7aB.
Surf races and freestyle bike competitions return to H.B.
The annual Huntington Beach Moto, Surf and Freeride Exhibition will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway.
The event will feature surf races and and freestyle bike competitions.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2YMhH9U.
Ballet Repertory Theatre to perform ‘Cinderella’
The Ballet Repertory Theatre will perform “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Golden West College, 15744 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach.
Tickets to the rendition of the classic fairy tale are available for $20 at bit.ly/2Uwo5Tq.
Special Olympics O.C. to honor golfer and volunteer at gala
Special Olympics Orange County will honor golfer Greg Kozlowski as Athlete of the Year during the 16th annual “Heart of Champions — Special Olympics on Parade” fundraising gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pasea Hotel & Spa, 21080 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach.
Joann Waldron, a volunteer with the Special Olympics, will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame. She started volunteering with the Special Olympics after her son Pete Waldron competed on the ski team at the World Games.
Kozlowski competed at the 2015 World Games in Los Angeles and was selected as a member of the U.S. delegation in a unified sporting event presented by the Guinness Book of Records in China.
Huntington Beach Search & Rescue Explorer gala set Saturday
The Huntington Beach Search & Rescue Explorer post will hold its annual fundraiser at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Huntington Beach Senior Center, 18041 Goldenwest St.
The event will include dinner, a silent auction and entertainment.
Huntington Beach Search & Rescue is a nonprofit that trains young people for potential careers in public safety.
Orange Coast College Day at Angel Stadium includes special cap
Orange Coast College is partnering with Angel Stadium in Anaheim for “OCC Day” on Saturday.
The Angels will be squaring off with the Texas Rangers. Gates will open at 11:35 a.m., with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
The OCC Day ticket package will include an Orange Coast College-inspired Angels baseball cap. Hats are available for pickup before the game at the redemption table by the elevator near Gate 5.
Tickets are on sale at a discounted price of $25. For more information or to buy tickets, visit angels.com/occ.
This is the third year the Costa Mesa college has partnered with the Angels.
Experimental play from OCC Repertory will feature 30 plays in an hour
Orange Coast College Repertory will perform 30 mini plays in an hour as part of its experimental performance “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind,” which will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and April 13 and 14 at the college, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.
The 30 two-minute plays will be chosen by the audience and then performed on the spot.
Tickets can be purchased for $5 in advance at occtickets.com or $7 at the door.
Tickets go on sale Saturday for 4 Pacific Amphitheatre shows
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday for four newly announced summer shows at the OC Fair & Event Center’s Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa.
Lindsey Stirling and ZZ Ward will perform Aug. 7 and George Thorogood & the Destroyers and Walter Trout will play Aug. 9.
The Pacific Symphony’s SummerFest will showcase an homage to the Eagles on July 4 and a “Star Wars” concert Aug. 17.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/2uO9YKS.
Laguna Beach Art Alliance to honor local artists at awards show
The Laguna Beach Art Alliance will present an awards show Sunday to recognize local artists.
Actress Marcia Gay Harden will be the guest speaker at the Art Star Awards, which will start at 6 p.m. at Seven-degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.
Award categories include Best Arts Program, Individual Arts Patron of the Year, Corporate Arts Patron of the Year, Outstanding Arts Collaboration, Arts Leadership, Artist of the Year and Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.
Tickets are $100. For more information, visit bit.ly/2WP12AR.
Seats open on Newport Homeless Task Force and other panels
Newport Beach has several seats available on several city commissions, committees and boards, including the newly created Homeless Task Force and the recently realigned Aviation Committee.
City residents can apply for:
-
Arts Commission (one seat)
-
Aviation Committee (eight seats — one per council district and one at-large member)
-
Board of Library Trustees (two seats)
-
Building and Fire Board of Appeals (one seat)
-
Civil Service Board (one seat)
-
Harbor Commission (one seat)
-
Homeless Task Force (seven seats)
-
Parks, Beaches & Recreation Commission (two seats)
-
Planning Commission (two seats)
The application deadline for all positions is May 8, except for the Homeless Task Force. Applications for that are due Wednesday.
For more details and to download an application, go to newportbeachca.gov/government/boards-commissions-committees/vacancy-announcements.
‘Giving day’ to benefit conservation groups
The Orange County Community Foundation will present “Protect and Preserve” on Wednesday, a “giving day” intended to help sustain local ecosystems.
Protect and Preserve will be a 24-hour online effort to raise funds for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Crystal Cove Conservancy, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Huntington Beach Wetlands Conservancy and California Trout Inc. Donations can be made at protectandpreserve.funraise.org.
Seven such giving days in 2018 raised a total of $1.4 million to benefit local organizations, according to a news release.
Costa Mesa mayor to present State of the City
Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley will present the State of the City address during a luncheon Wednesday.
The event, presented by the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce, will include an update on city efforts and initiatives, and awards will be presented to four local businesses.
The luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive.
Admission is $75 for chamber members and $95 for non-members. For more information or to register, visit costamesachamber.com/events.
Huntington Beach High to host Simon Wiesenthal Center exhibit
The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s “The Courage to Remember: The Holocaust 1933-1945” exhibit will come to Huntington Beach High School from April 22 to 28.
The exhibit, featuring more than 200 photographs of the Holocaust and Nazi-occupied Europe, will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27. Huntington Beach High is at 1905 Main St.
“Racism and intolerance have no place in our schools or broader society today. When select communities are targeted by hate, all of us are at risk,” Huntington Beach High School Principal Daniel Morris said in a statement. “‘The Courage To Remember’ Holocaust exhibit helps today’s young learn the important lessons from a tragic episode of the 20th century.”
For more information about the exhibit, visit couragetoremember.com.
Costa Mesa workshop to teach pet portrait painting
People can learn to paint portraits of their pets at a workshop April 11 at the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, 3321 Hyland Ave., Costa Mesa.
The workshop will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The afternoon session is $35 and the evening session is $45.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2CZo2Wb.
Corona del Mar meeting to focus on Crystal Cove
A Corona del Mar community meeting will feature a talk about Crystal Cove from 7:30 to 9 a.m. April 11 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Drive.
Alix Dunn, president and chief executive of the Crystal Cove Conservancy and Crystal Cove Management Co., will speak about the current cottage renovations at Crystal Cove.
Admission to the “Good Morning CdM” event is free. For more information, visit bit.ly/2HXfwet.
‘Wine, Women and Shoes’ will benefit fight against child abuse
An event featuring wine tasting, a fashion show and gourmet food will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 12 at the Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort, 21100 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach.
“Wine, Women & Shoes” will benefit Olive Crest, an organization that works to end child abuse.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2CUcDXG.
Segerstrom Center to hold ‘Orange County’s Best’ talent competition
The Segerstrom Center for the Arts will host a talent contest open to anyone from Orange County.
The “Orange County’s Best” competition will judge contestants based on musical and dancing skills.
Applications are being accepted until June 1. The contest will be held Aug. 24 at the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at the Segerstrom Center, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa.
First place will earn $1,000, second place $750 and third place $500. Finalists will receive a stipend of $150 for solo and duo performers; groups of three or more will receive $300.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2UwEGGL.
Shermie the otter to be introduced as Sherman Library mascot
The new otter mascot at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar will be introduced as part of regular children’s tours at the venue starting at 10:30 a.m. April 18.
Shermie is not an actual otter but a person in costume.
Pacific Marine Mammal Center to host summer lab for teens
The Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach will offer a Marine Mammal Rehabilitation and Research Lab for teenagers from June 24 to 28 and July 29 to Aug. 2.
The labs will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Six students will be chosen to participate each week.
Participants will follow veterinarians and participate in the conservation and treatment process.
The cost is $500 per person. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road.
For more information or to register, visit pacificmmc.org.
Newport Beach scholarship deadline is April 22
Students have until 5 p.m. April 22 to apply for the city of Newport Beach’s Ackerman Scholarship, which aims to help youths attain higher education.
Seven of the $700 scholarships are available.
For eligibility requirements and other information, visit bit.ly/2I9szc0.
Ocean Debris Art Contest taking entries
Contestants have until April 22 to submit a piece for the Ocean Debris Art Contest held by the Huntington Beach Environmental Board and the Surfrider Foundation.
Submitted artwork must include trash and address its impact on the ocean. Artists must live or attend school in Huntington Beach.
For requirements and more information, visit bit.ly/2ONBFMQ.