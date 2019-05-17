Around Town: Field of Honor flag display returns to Newport Beach

The annual Field of Honor American flag display in Newport Beach will mark its 10th anniversary this weekend.
The display, featuring 1,776 full-size American flags along the paths of Castaways Park, runs Friday through May 27, commemorating both Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day.
Flags may be dedicated in honor of any armed forces member or first responder, past or present, starting at $45. All net proceeds are distributed to local charities and organizations that support military members and families. For more information, visit nhexchange.net.
The Exchange Club of Newport Harbor, which presents the Field of Honor, will have an Armed Forces Day ceremony at noon Saturday and a Memorial Day ceremony at noon May 27 at the Marine monument overlooking the bay. Castaways Park is at 16th Street and Dover Drive.
Goat yoga is back at the O.C. fairgrounds
It’s ba-a-a-a-a-a-ack — goat yoga is returning to the OC Fair & Event Center on Saturday.
Instructors from Spectra Yoga will lead three beginner-level classes at Centennial Farm with help from the Fountain Valley Cloverdales 4-H Club.
Sessions cost $45 each and will run from 8 to 9:15 a.m., 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Visitors are welcome to watch the events or tour Centennial Farm, which is open until 4 p.m. The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.
For more information or to register to participate, visit ocfair.com/events-calendar/goat-yoga-experience.
Hotel executive appointed to Laguna Beach Planning Commission
The Laguna Beach City Council recently tabbed Steven Goldman, a local resident with decades of experience in the hotel industry, to join the city Planning Commission.
Council members also reappointed Susan McLintock Whitin to the five-member panel.
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to hold fundraising event in H.B.
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will hold its Great Strides fundraising event Saturday in Huntington Beach.
More than 1,000 people are expected to participate in the 5K walk. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. in the Huntington City Beach parking lot at Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street.
For more information on how to register, visit surfcityusa.com/event/cf-great-strides-walk/19494.
Hoag to host suicide prevention and awareness conference
Hoag Mental Health Center will kick off its “Together We Prevent Suicide Series” on Saturday with a free half-day conference in Newport Beach.
The event will include speakers from the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Orange County Health Care Agency and National Alliance on Mental Illness of Orange County and will offer a resource fair with materials and information for caregivers and parents.
The conference will run from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hoag Health Center Newport Beach, 520 Superior Ave., and will include breakfast and lunch. There is no cost to attend, but participants must RSVP by emailing Melanie.Nguyen@hoag.org or calling (949) 764-6551.
Laguna Beach’s Susi Q Senior Center celebrating 10th anniversary
Residents are invited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Senior Center on Saturday.
An event from 9 a.m. to noon at 380 Third St. will include live music, program demonstrations, refreshments and opportunities to win gift certificates.
“This milestone is really a testament to our community members and their support and enthusiasm for the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Senior Center and its programs,” Assistant City Manager Christa Johnson said in a statement. “We are proud to have served the community through our diverse programs and partnership with Laguna Beach seniors over the last 10 years.”
Building Industry Assn. of Southern California to kick off Junior Builder program
The Building Industry Assn. of Southern California is launching a new initiative geared toward inspiring the next generation of builders.
The organization will kick off its Junior Builder program — designed for children ages 7 to 13 — with a free event Saturday featuring games, activities and demonstrations from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Brookfield Residential Design Studio, 3210 Park Center Drive, Suite 100, Costa Mesa.
For more information, visit biasc.org/events/junior-builder-camp-special-kick-off-event-1.
Laguna Playhouse Gala auction to include items formerly owned by Rock Hudson
A dining room table and chandelier once owned by late actor Rock Hudson will be among the items available for auction Saturday during the Laguna Playhouse Gala.
The items were donated by local philanthropists Al Roberts and Ken Jillson, who are longtime supporters of the playhouse.
The gala begins at 6 p.m. at the Fashion Island Hotel, 690 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach.
Tickets are $500. For more information, visit lagunaplayhousegala.org.
Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts to screen student films
The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts will present a selection of student films Saturday evening.
“Media Team: Private Screening” — featuring works from students in the academy’s music, media and entertainment technology department — will start at 6 p.m. at 1905 Main St.
Tickets are $10. For more information, visit hbapa.org.
Newport Beach Police Department to host open house
The Newport Beach Police Department invites the public to an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event at 870 Santa Barbara Drive will include demonstrations, food, station tours and the chance to get an up-close look at police vehicles.
Balboa Island Artwalk coming Sunday
The Balboa Island Artwalk will return to the South Bayfront Promenade of Balboa Island on Sunday.
The locally focused showcase, now in its 25th year, will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature 90 artists exhibiting paintings, photography, sculptures, fine jewelry and more. A collection of musicians will provide entertainment.
Admission is free. For more information, visit balboaislandartwalk.info.
Camp James invites community to open house
The Camp James summer program is inviting the public to tour its facility, meet staff members, jump in a bounce house and play mini golf during an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The camp is at 101 N. Bayside Drive in Newport Beach. For more information, visit campjames.com, email directors@campjames.com or call (949) 729-1098.
Fundraiser scheduled for Back Bay Therapeutic Riding Club
The Back Bay Therapeutic Riding Club — an equine therapy nonprofit — will hold its annual fundraiser from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Merrell Estate, 2182 Mesa Drive, Newport Beach.
General admission is $150. For more information, visit backbaytrc.org/newsandevents.
Arts & Learning Conservatory to hold open house
The Arts & Learning Conservatory — a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit musical theater and performing arts program — will provide a free open house Sunday to learn about its offerings and meet instructors.
The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at 151 Kalmus Drive, Suite G-3, Costa Mesa. For more information, visit artsandlearning.org.
Newport to review updated snowy plover plan
Newport Beach will present its revised Western Snowy Plover Management Plan for East Balboa Peninsula Beaches at a community meeting Monday.
The plan focuses on federally designated habitat for the threatened shorebirds between B and G streets and was prepared in compliance with the natural resources elements of the city general plan and the state-sanctioned Local Coastal Program. It follows up on comments received for a version of the plan released in June and further documents ongoing city actions to protect the plover on municipal beaches.
The meeting will run from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Marina Park Community Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.
H.B. Public Works invites public to open house
Huntington Beach Public Works will hold an open house Tuesday, offering displays, equipment demonstrations, competitions and games.
The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Main Street.
Whale of a photo planned following beach cleanup in H.B.
Hundreds of Orange County students will work together Tuesday to clear trash from Huntington State Beach.
Afterward, the students will form a whale-shaped design for an aerial photograph.
The cleanup and photo are organized by Orange County Coastkeeper as part of the Kids’ Adopt-A-Beach Cleanups taking place along the California coast for Kids Ocean Day.
Discovery Cube OC luncheon to focus on science of space travel
The science of space travel will be on the menu during the Discovery Cube OC annual luncheon Wednesday in Newport Beach.
Speaker Dan Beck will share his story of growing up in the space age. The event will be held at the Fashion Island Hotel, 690 Newport Center Drive. Tickets are $50 for Innovator members and $75 for nonmembers. VIP tables are $1,000 each.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon starts at noon.
For more information, contact Sonya Azevedo at sazevedo@discoverycube.org or (714) 913-5032.
Newport Beach accepting grant applications
Organizations that provide human services and community programs to Newport Beach residents are encouraged to apply this month for a share of $75,000 in available city grants.
For more information and an online application, visit newportbeachca.gov/grants. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 31.
Gala raises more than $520,000 for Human Options
Human Options — an Orange County-based nonprofit — raised more than $520,000 during its Serious Fun Gala last week.
Money raised during Saturday’s event at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach will help fund programs that aim to break the cycle of relationship violence.
During the gala, Human Options honored Newport Beach resident Celina Doka with the 2019 DOVE Award for “her long-standing commitment to advocating for those affected by relationship violence,” according to a news release. Doka is vice president of the organization’s board of directors.
UC Irvine graduate receives scholarship
UC Irvine graduate Felipe Hernandez recently received the 2019 Sallie Mae Bridging the Dream Graduate Scholarship — a $20,000 award that will enable him to “pursue his goal of becoming a community advocate, working as a lawyer to combat the issues that low-income minority communities face every day,” according to a news release.
After graduating from UCI, Hernandez — a Mexican immigrant and first-generation college student — founded a pro-bono tutoring program for refugee children and a community organization that aims to help first-generation students attend college. He also was accepted to Harvard Law School.