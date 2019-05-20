Rain doesn’t dampen spirits at Balboa Island Artwalk

Rain or shine, the show must go on.
Despite intermittent downpours along Balboa Island’s South Bay Front on Sunday morning, music continued to play and 90 artists exhibiting their work drew a steady flow of visitors throughout the day at the 25th annual Balboa Island Artwalk in Newport Beach.
Artists who had large umbrellas and plastic were able to protect their works, while some stood by as the rain pelted their displays.
The free showcase featured paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry and more.