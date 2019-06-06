Biz News: Two Costa Mesa restaurants receive Michelin stars

Two of the shining stars on Costa Mesa’s culinary scene received stars of their own this week.
Taco María — which serves up chef Carlos Salgado’s patented brand of Alta California cuisine — and Hana Re, an omakase experience from chef Atsushi Yokoyama, were each awarded one star in the California edition of the Michelin Guide, according to a press release.
They were the only Orange County restaurants to earn that distinction.
“Costa Mesa is proud to be home to both Hana Re and Taco María, and we congratulate them and their staff for earning this distinguished recognition,” Travel Costa Mesa President Paulette Lombardi-Fries said in a prepared statement. “Costa Mesa offers one of the most diverse, highest-quality selections of restaurants in Southern California, and the Michelin Star designation truly highlights an important part of the culinary experience Costa Mesa offers to visitors to our city.”
Listings in the state Michelin guide were unveiled Monday during an event in Huntington Beach. All told, 90 California restaurants received stars this year following evaluation from inspectors dispatched by the French tire company.
For more information on the locally awarded restaurants — including hours and locations — visit hanaresushi.com or tacomaria.com.
Laguna Beach Chamber to host annual leadership luncheon
The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will honor community, business and nonprofit leaders Tuesday at its 31st annual leadership luncheon.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road. Admission is $60 for chamber members and $75 for non-members.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2QMXu09.
Law firm Rutan & Tucker moving from Costa Mesa to Irvine
Rutan & Tucker is pulling up stakes for Irvine, according to a press release.
The law firm — which has been based headquartered in Costa Mesa at 611 Anton Blvd. since 1981 — will move into roughly 72,000 square feet of space at The Boardwalk. The lease is reportedly for 12 years and includes the entire top floor and part of the eighth floor, as well as prominent building signage.
“This is a significant venture for us, having been in our current space for nearly 40 years, but we are excited to provide our attorneys and staff with an updated, modern work space to accommodate the changing needs of our firm and our clients,” William Meehan, Rutan & Tucker’s managing partner and chairman of its executive committee, said in a statement.
New bakery opens in Costa Mesa
A new bakery offering gluten-free, grain-free and Paleo-friendly goods recently opened in Costa Mesa.
Lavender Lane Baking Co., founded by Christine Bren and Sarah Butler, is located at 2950 Grace Lane. Pickups are available Thursdays and Saturdays. The bakery also offers a subscription service.
Visit LavenderLaneBakingCo.com for more information.
Newport Beach Tommy Bahama completes remodel
The Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar & Store in Newport Beach recently re-opened after a remodel.
The restaurant at the Corona del Mar Plaza, 854 Avocado Ave., features a renovated interior, new menu and new cocktails.
More information is available at tommybahama.com/restaurants/newport-beach.