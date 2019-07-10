Biz News: Legacy nightclub to open Saturday in Newport Beach

A new nightclub in Newport Beach is scheduled for its official debut Saturday.
Legacy, at 4647 MacArthur Blvd. near John Wayne Airport, replaces Envy Lounge, which opened in 2016.
Legacy’s opening starts at 9 p.m.
The 6,300-square-foot club “has a new white three-dimensional geometric pattern on the walls, metallic gray booths and gray and black cocktail tables,” according to a news release. The redesign included removing Envy’s elevated stage to create a more spacious feel.
For more information, visit thelegacyoc.com or call (949) 770-1422.
New women’s stores open at South Coast Plaza
Hammitt, a premium women’s accessories brand, has opened its first retail store at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
The location, on Level 1 of the mall’s Crate & Barrel wing, sells Hammitt’s core line of clutches, crossbody bags, limited-edition designs and some in-store exclusives.
Also, Eve by Eve’s, which offers women’s clothing, beauty and home decor items, has opened at South Coast Plaza on Level 1 of the Saks Fifth Avenue wing.
South Coast Plaza is at 3333 Bristol St.
Costa Mesa’s Pacific Whey closes; will be replaced by vegan restaurant
Pacific Whey, a casual sandwich cafe, recently closed at Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza.
It will be replaced by the vegan eatery Seabirds Kitchen, which also operates a restaurant at the Lab on Bristol Street in Costa Mesa.
Newport dinner to kick off Tommy Bahama’s charity golf fundraiser
Tommy Bahama will present its 20th annual Pacific Coast Classic charity golf tournament at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point.
The festivities start with a dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday at Tommy Bahama’s newly revamped restaurant at 854 Avocado Ave. in Corona del Mar Plaza in Newport Beach.
Tournament proceeds will benefit Olive Crest, a nonprofit that helps abused and neglected children.
For more information, visit olivecrest.org/tommybahama2019.
Founder of Huntington Beach-based California Faucets dies at 86
Fred Silverstein, founder of Huntington Beach-based California Faucets, has died at age 86.
The company, which Silverstein started in 1988, manufactures decorative fittings such as faucets and drains.
“My father was a born entrepreneur who was not afraid to take innovative risks, but his guiding principle was ‘Do the right thing,’” Jeff Silverstein, president and chief executive of California Faucets, said in a recent statement following his father’s death in April. “He cared deeply not only for the company itself but for all the people it touched — employees, customers and suppliers. His true greatness was simply the way he lived his life, how he treated people and the priority he placed on his family.”
Speaker panel to focus on ‘multi-generational leadership’
The Leadership in Heels series will present an event in Costa Mesa on July 18 titled “Multi-Generational Leadership — Leading and Being Led.”
It will include a panel discussion on generational needs, managing multiple generations and more from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Center Club, 650 Town Center Drive.
Registration is $75 and is available at scharrelljackson.com/about-leadership-in-heels.
Laguna’s Selanne Steak Tavern wins wine magazine award
Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach recently received recognition for its wine list from Wine Spectator magazine.
The restaurant at 1464 S. Coast Hwy. was one of 1,244 winners in the magazine’s 2019 Best of Award of Excellence category.
According to Wine Spectator, the Best of Award of Excellence honors “wine programs that take their commitment a step further ... display excellent breadth across multiple regions and/or significant vertical depth of top wines, along with superior presentation.”
Goodwill of O.C. raises $235,000 at Pelican Hill golf fundraiser
Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Coast recently hosted a fundraiser for Goodwill of Orange County that raised more than $235,000, according to a news release.
Proceeds from the June 10 event will support Goodwill’s Tierney Center for Veteran Services in Tustin.