Mayor Katrina Foley delivers donated coats to the Costa Mesa Boys & Girls Club

By Daily Pilot staff
Dec 21, 2018 | 11:25 AM
Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley invites children to pick out a coat at the Boys & Girls Club of Costa Mesa on Thursday. Each year, Foley collects coats to distribute to those who otherwise cannot afford them. (Kevin Chang / Daily Pilot)

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley visited the Boys & Girls Club of Costa Mesa Thursday to hand out coats donated during her annual charity drive.

Joining Foley at the drop-off event were city public safety personnel, Costa Mesa High School cheerleaders, members of the Charger Girls and recently elected state Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach).

Foley collected 192 coats during this year’s drive.
Foley collected 192 coats during this year's drive. (Kevin Chang / Daily Pilot)

After delivering the 192 coats collected during this year’s drive, the group fielded questions from children at the club, 2131 Tustin Ave.

For more information about the club, visit boysandgirlsclub.com/our-clubs/bgc-costa-mesa.html.

Foley speaks with children after a group photo with Charger Girls and members of the Police and Fire departments on Thursday.
Foley speaks with children after a group photo with Charger Girls and members of the Police and Fire departments on Thursday. (Kevin Chang / Daily Pilot)
