Mayor Katrina Foley delivers donated coats to the Costa Mesa Boys & Girls Club

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley visited the Boys & Girls Club of Costa Mesa Thursday to hand out coats donated during her annual charity drive.
Joining Foley at the drop-off event were city public safety personnel, Costa Mesa High School cheerleaders, members of the Charger Girls and recently elected state Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach).
After delivering the 192 coats collected during this year’s drive, the group fielded questions from children at the club, 2131 Tustin Ave.
For more information about the club, visit boysandgirlsclub.com/our-clubs/bgc-costa-mesa.html.