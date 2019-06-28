2 people taken to hospitals after crash shuts down part of Newport Boulevard in Costa Mesa

Two people were taken to area hospitals after a traffic collision that closed part of Newport Boulevard in Costa Mesa on Friday, police said.
Costa Mesa police issued a Nixle alert shortly after 10 a.m. warning residents of the closure of northbound Newport Boulevard between 20th and Bay streets and urging motorists to avoid the area.
The Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department also responded to the scene after receiving a call at about 9:45 a.m., according to department spokesman Joe Noceti.
One driver suffered cardiac arrest at the scene and was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana in critical condition, Noceti said.
The other person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. It wasn’t clear whether that person was a driver.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.
This article was originally published at 11 a.m. and was later updated with additional information.