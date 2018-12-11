This year looks a little like a rerun

In some small way, 2018 was the year of the artist in Laguna Beach. The Laguna Art Museum led the way with its “Art & Nature” project. But it seemed like every conversation was put in the context of “The Artist.” Housing, downtown planning, canyon zoning, City Council — all included the question, “How does this impact artists?” By all accounts, there was the painful realization that if the question wasn’t asked, it would become moot. In other words, before long artists would simply fade away. Some say that’s already happening. No matter what becomes of affordable housing, at this point it’s too late, they say. Laguna is too expensive for most artists.