Newport Beach Mayor Diane Dixon announces Assembly bid against Petrie-Norris

“As mayor, I’m well-known as a consensus-builder and a dedicated advocate and fighter for what is right for my constituents. We’ve delivered budget surpluses, paid down pension liabilities, improved public safety and completed infrastructure projects on time and within budget,” Dixon said in a statement. “As the next assemblywoman for the 74th District, I will fight to reduce the burdensome regulations coming out of Sacramento at a furious pace that are taking away local control, to protect law-abiding residents from rising crime and to protect our district’s greatest environmental assets, especially our beaches, harbors and bay.”