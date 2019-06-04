Newport Harbor High School hosts inaugural gender empowerment summit

The Newport Harbor High School Inclusion Council held its inaugural gender empowerment summit last weekend — bringing together about 30 students of varying grades for a day of education, affirmation and celebration of all genders and identities.
Gwendolyn Gaylord, an English teacher at Newport Harbor and co-chair of the council, said Saturday’s event at the Heartfelt Play Studio in Costa Mesa emerged from a desire to “empower students both on and off campus.” This also was the first event celebrating gender the group has held since it was founded in the 2015-16 school year.
“So many times students, especially students of minority voices, are not encouraged to perform — or not given as many opportunities to — as their peers,” Gaylord said. “So, we wanted to seek out students like women, like members of the LGBT [lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender] community, who might not have been given as much professional encouragement or are sometimes expected to meet outdated or impossible standards of beauty.”
The goal, she said, was to help students practice self-love and learn to accept one another to “help them get a leg up when it comes to practical tasks like finding a job, looking for a career that they’re passionate about and empowering them to feel capable of getting a job in whatever field they choose.”
“What we’re trying to instill in all our students is that there’s value in that foundation to never be ashamed of who you are, where you come from, what your race, country of origin, [or] ethnicity may be,” said Newport Harbor Principal Sean Boulton.
The event included a career panel with speakers Candace Corte, an FBI special agent; Dr. Gigi Kroll, an OB-GYN at Hoag Hospital; and Diana Teran, an attorney.
Nonprofits Human Options and Girls Inc. also presented workshops on relationships, consent and body image.
Later, students worked on a collaborative art project — led by Heartfelt Play Studio owner Gabrielle Carey McLean — that will eventually be displayed on Newport Harbor’s campus.
The exact location of that installation is not yet known, but Gaylord said the Inclusion Council and campus administration are looking at “high-traffic” areas.
For the project, participants were asked to write down words or draw images that represented the barriers they have faced on two, 39-by-94 inch canvases.
Then, they illustrated the best versions of themselves on separate 10-by-10 inch squares of material. McLean said she would later superimpose those over the larger canvas to hide the “barriers” that students wrote down.
While the two canvases could be placed together to look like a single work of art, McLean said they also could be hung separately. The goal is to create a new art piece with every subsequent summit, McLean added.
Newport Harbor senior Issy Morris, who is part of the Inclusion Council and helped create the event, expressed surprise and joy for how it turned out — adding that “[art] really is a way for people to come out of their shell.”
“High school is a really hard time for people,” Morris said. “It’s where the most insecurities come out. We’re all going through puberty and it’s about self-discovery. So, having summits and things like this that can bring students together and make them feel safe and comfortable in their own bodies, with themselves; it’s really helpful … for mental and physical growth as people.”
Newport Harbor junior Maread McLaughlin said she found out about the event from Gaylord and that she enjoyed the panelists and “seeing such strong women … like that who have broken barriers and show you that you can do anything rather than just being told, ‘Oh yeah,’ stories and stuff — seeing the actual product, what really happens when you try to break boundaries and that it is possible.”
She said that she “definitely” would go to the summit again. Gaylord said the plan is to hold it next year and make “it even more inclusive of and accessible to underrepresented students,” but that it is too early to say when or where it will be held.