Huntington Beach council plans to set goals at upcoming meeting

The Huntington Beach City Council on Monday will consider a set of three-year goals described as a guide to ensuring fiscal health.
Longterm financial and economic sustainability, enhanced public safety, improved infrastructure and quality city services are new goals that emerged from a council brainstorming session with city administrators in February.
Each of these goals covers a list of 12-month objectives. Objectives include reviewing an updated plan to address homelessness, evaluating a draft public art master plan, conducting a study session on the pros and cons of short-term rentals, and assessing possible funding options to increase police staffing.
Throughout the year, city staff will provide the City Council with an updated document showing the status of each objective.
New pact with rank-and-file police officers
In other business, the council will consider giving the final OK to a new contract with the Police Officers’ Assn. The 2017-19 contract will cost the city $759,293.
Under the new contract, officers would see adjustments in medical benefits, vacation time and time off, and a one-time $1,200 reimbursement for law enforcement-related equipment purchases.
Community Prosecutor Program update
Additionally, City Atty. Michael Gates will provide the first update on his office’s Community Prosecutor Program.
The City Council approved the program in 2016, making Huntington Beach the second city — after Anaheim — that prosecutes its own misdemeanors. The other cities in the county rely on the district attorney’s office.
Possible appointments to new Harbor Commission
The council will also consider appointing seven residents to the newly formed Harbor Commission.
Commissioners will be tasked with offering input to city leaders on local waterways and infrastructure.
The first Harbor Commission meeting is scheduled at 5 p.m. March 28.
Monday’s council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 2000 Main St.