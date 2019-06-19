Pedestrian, 26, hit and killed by pickup truck in Huntington Beach

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Huntington Beach, police said.
Officers arrived just after 5 a.m. to the area of Magnolia Street and Adams Avenue to find a 26-year-old man lying on the road with significant injuries, police said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was not immediately identified, pending notification of family.
The driver of the vehicle, a Ford Ranger pickup, remained at the scene and cooperated with police, according to authorities.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Huntington Beach police at (714) 536-5670 or (714) 536-5666.