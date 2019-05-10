Pedestrian killed when struck by car while crossing PCH in Huntington Beach

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night when he was hit by a car on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, police said.
Huntington Beach officers responded to a call shortly before 10:15 p.m. about a pedestrian in the roadway on PCH near Twin Dolphin Drive, the Police Department said.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police said a 64-year-old Anaheim man was crossing the highway outside of a crosswalk south of Twin Dolphin when he was struck by a Subaru Impreza traveling north on PCH.
The pedestrian suffered major trauma and died of his injuries, police said. His name was not immediately released.
The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Dana Point man, remained at the scene, police said. No arrest was made.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Huntington Beach police at (714) 536-5670.