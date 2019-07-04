Surf City’s Fourth of July Parade draws a crowd

A throng of people congregated along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Thursday to watch what is often described as the largest Independence Day parade west of the Mississippi River.
Surf City’s 115th annual parade, which traveled along Main Street from PCH to Yorktown Avenue, might be the city’s biggest draw. Some residents and visitors staked out prime viewing spots the day before to see the featured local dignitaries, floats, film and television personalities and community groups.
Thursday’s celebration of the nation’s birth continued into the night with a free public fireworks show at the Huntington Beach Pier.
The patriotic festivities will continue each day through Saturday at the Pier Plaza Amphitheater with live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.