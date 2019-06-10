Costume-clad crowd falls short of world record in ‘Huntington Peach’ attempt

Andrea Ramirez’s fantasy of dressing up as a banana with her friends bore fruit on Sunday in Huntington Beach.
Her vision brought hundreds of people together at the Pier Plaza amphitheater for a bid to set the Guinness world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as fruits or vegetables. Setting the mark would require 889 people to stay rooted in a designated area for five minutes.
Co-organizer Danny Hadas said Monday that the attempt fell short of the record, officially drawing 818 participants. Guinness could not immediately be reached for confirmation.
But who knew a dream could produce such a bountiful turnout?
Ramirez and her new foundation, the Next Fun Thing, partnered with Hadas’ organization, the Emovation Project, for the event, playfully dubbed “Huntington Peach.”
Ticket proceeds benefited Tustin-based nonprofit Miracles for Kids, which provides financial aid to families with critically ill children who live at or below the poverty line.
The event provided handmade banana, strawberry and pepper costumes, plus activities such as fitness classes, face painting, raffles and an appearance from the Los Angeles Chargers’ street team.
Miracles for Kids Director of Development and Marketing Rachel Peterson said the organization was “honored and delighted” to be the beneficiary of the event. Organizers shuttled about 75 clients from the nonprofit for the record attempt.
“Given the situation with healthcare of the little ones, a day at the beach is not such a typical thing for any of them,” Peterson said. “We’re just too excited to provide that opportunity for families and give them a fun day at an event anyone can do and feel like a typical part of the group.”
This article was originally published at 8:30 a.m. and was later updated with additional information.