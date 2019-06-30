Countdown is on for local Independence Day celebrations

Breakfast: The Kiwanis Club will help kick off the day with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at Lake Park at 11th and Main streets.

Walk/run: The Surf City Run at Worthy Park at 17th and Main streets will feature several events, including a fitness expo from 6 to 11 a.m., a 5K run/walk for Huntington Beach residents at 7 a.m., an open run/walk beginning at 8 a.m., a 5K stroller run at 8:15 a.m. and kids’ mile and half-mile runs at 9. Registration ranges from $20 to $40. For more information, visit surfcityrun.com.

Parade: The city’s annual parade — often described as the largest Independence Day parade west of the Mississippi River — starts at 10 a.m. and goes along Main Street from Pacific Coast Highway to Yorktown Avenue. The parade features local bands, dignitaries, floats, film and television personalities and community groups. Visitors can begin staking out a spot along the parade route after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Viewing from the street is free, though guests can buy tickets for bleacher seats at hb4thofjuly.org.