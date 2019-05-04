Kids wrap up annual fitness program with run at O.C. fairgrounds

An annual program geared at promoting healthy and active living reached its finish line Saturday, when thousands of children laced up their running shoes to complete this year’s Kids Run the OC.
Youngsters were separated into heats based on their ages and ran a mile-long loop at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, tying a bow on the 10- to 12-week program during which participants run the 26.2-mile length of a marathon.
The finale of Kids Run the OC is in conjunction with the annual OC Marathon and Half Marathon, which start Sunday morning in front of the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa and finish at the fairgrounds.
The weekend-long, fitness-focused festivities also included the OC 5K Run/Walk, which started and finished at the Fair & Event Center on Saturday.
For more information, visit ocmarathon.com.