Costa Mesa man among 3 indicted in scheme to sell 100 pounds of meth at Huntington Beach hotel

Rami Haddad, 38, of Costa Mesa, Steven Barragan, 37, of Montebello and Ernest Tyrone Walton Jr., 37, of Anaheim are charged with conspiracy to distribute 100 pounds of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 88 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Haddad also is charged with using a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and knowingly distributing 9.9 pounds of methamphetamine.