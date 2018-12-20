Montage Laguna Beach invites visitors to a fairy tale-themed gingerbread village

The Montage Laguna Beach resort is showcasing a gingerbread village display through Wednesday, complete with a miniature train and make-believe cottages designed by executive pastry chef Lee Smith and his team.
Dubbed the Fairytale Valley Gingerbread Train Journey, the display includes edible materials, including (of course) gingerbread, chocolate and sponge cake. Smith and his team took three weeks to complete the piece.
The edible village is beneath the staircase outside the Loft restaurant at the Montage, on 30801 S. Coast Hwy.