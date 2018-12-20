DAILY PILOT

Montage Laguna Beach invites visitors to a fairy tale-themed gingerbread village

By Faith E. Pinho
Dec 20, 2018 | 2:50 PM
The gingerbread village includes edible materials, including gingerbread, chocolate and sponge cake. It took executive pastry chef Lee Smith and his team three weeks to complete the piece by hand, and will be on display through Wednesday. (Photo by Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Montage Laguna Beach resort is showcasing a gingerbread village display through Wednesday, complete with a miniature train and make-believe cottages designed by executive pastry chef Lee Smith and his team.

Dubbed the Fairytale Valley Gingerbread Train Journey, the display includes edible materials, including (of course) gingerbread, chocolate and sponge cake. Smith and his team took three weeks to complete the piece.

Hansel and Gretel are included in the Fairytale Valley Gingerbread village, which was created by executive pastry chef Lee Smith at the Loft Restaurant at Montage Laguna Beach.
Hansel and Gretel are included in the Fairytale Valley Gingerbread village, which was created by executive pastry chef Lee Smith at the Loft Restaurant at Montage Laguna Beach. (Photo by Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The edible village is beneath the staircase outside the Loft restaurant at the Montage, on 30801 S. Coast Hwy.

