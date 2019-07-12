Body found off Newport Beach coast identified as 18-year-old British man missing since July 1

The body of an 18-year-old British tourist who went missing July 1 while snorkeling by the Newport Pier has been recovered, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities confirmed Friday that Christopher Nguyen’s body was found Tuesday about 300 yards off the Newport Beach coast.
Nguyen was reportedly celebrating his 18th birthday the morning he went missing.
Newport Beach lifeguards received a report Tuesday morning of a body in the ocean off 28th Street, according to Battalion Chief Brian O’Rourke. A Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew responded and spotted the body floating offshore between 24th and 28th streets.
Two sheriff’s Harbor Patrol boats assisted in recovering the body, O’Rourke said.
Daniel Langhorne is a contributor to Times Community News. Daily Pilot staff writer Julia Sclafani contributed to this report.