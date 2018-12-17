Cottie Petrie-Norris, newly elected assemblywoman, is sworn in during community ceremony in Newport Beach

Though she’s already been officially sworn into office, newly elected state Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) recited her oath again Sunday during a public ceremony in Newport Beach.
The event at the Marina Park Community Center was attended by several local leaders and featured remarks from Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood). Retired federal judge Lynne Riddle administered the oath.
Petrie-Norris defeated incumbent Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach) in the Nov. 6 election to represent the 74th Assembly District, which covers an area that includes Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach.