Dana Point bank robbery suspect found dead after pursuit is identified; investigators still exploring possible link to heists in Costa Mesa and Corona del Mar

A Las Vegas man was identified Tuesday as the suspect in a Dana Point bank robbery who was found dead at the end of a SWAT standoff in Rancho Santa Margarita on Friday.
The Orange County coroner’s office said Scott Harrison, 62, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The FBI said authorities are continuing to investigate whether Harrison was the “Leatherface Bandit” linked to three previous heists in Orange County.
The other robberies occurred March 7 at a OneWest Bank in Corona del Mar, March 8 at a Citibank in Costa Mesa and April 9 at an Opus Bank in Yorba Linda, according to the FBI.
“Based on the [modus operandi] and description, we believe it’s very possibly the same individual,” FBI spokeswoman Laure Eimiller said Friday.
The “Leatherface Bandit” generally wore a realistic mask depicting an elderly man and brandished a handgun during the crimes, officials said. All but the Yorba Linda heist were described as “takeover” robberies, in which the man robbed multiple tellers at each bank.
Friday’s robbery in Dana Point occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at Pacific Western Bank at 34180 Pacific Coast Highway, Eimiller said. In that case, as well as in the Corona del Mar hold-up, the robber was seen using a bicycle to get away.
After obtaining an undetermined amount of cash, the robber rode away and stashed the bike in the bed of a pickup and drove off, officials said.
“We had a witness who gave a description of the getaway vehicle,” said FBI Special Agent Christopher Gicking. Orange County sheriff’s deputies found the truck and pursued it to Rancho Santa Margarita.
The truck crashed into a parked car while making a U-turn and came to a stop at about 5 p.m. at Avenida de las Banderas and Avenida Empresa, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
A SWAT team tried to communicate with the suspect, police said. Authorities announced he was found dead about 45 minutes later.