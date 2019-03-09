DAILY PILOT

Gunman sought in Corona del Mar bank robbery

By KTLA
Mar 08, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Newport Beach police are seeking the man in this surveillance photo in connection with a bank robbery in Corona del Mar on Thursday. (Courtesy of Newport Beach Police Department)

Police are seeking a man who held up a Corona del Mar bank at gunpoint Thursday, then fled on a black electric bicycle, authorities said.

The heist unfolded about 3:50 p.m. at OneWest Bank at 3700 E. Coast Hwy., the Newport Beach Police Department said.

“The suspect entered the bank and brandished a black semi­automatic handgun as he demanded money from the teller,” according to a statement from the department. He obtained about $8,000.

No customers were in the bank at the time, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Surveillance images show the gunman wearing sunglasses, a black beanie, a suit jacket, a button-down shirt and white gloves.

“The suspect may have stuffed a pillow inside his shirt to display a different body characteristic,” the police statement said.

Anyone with information about the case can call Det. Mike Fletcher at (949) 644-3779.

