Gunman sought in Corona del Mar bank robbery

Police are seeking a man who held up a Corona del Mar bank at gunpoint Thursday, then fled on a black electric bicycle, authorities said.
The heist unfolded about 3:50 p.m. at OneWest Bank at 3700 E. Coast Hwy., the Newport Beach Police Department said.
“The suspect entered the bank and brandished a black semiautomatic handgun as he demanded money from the teller,” according to a statement from the department. He obtained about $8,000.
No customers were in the bank at the time, and no injuries were reported, police said.
Surveillance images show the gunman wearing sunglasses, a black beanie, a suit jacket, a button-down shirt and white gloves.
“The suspect may have stuffed a pillow inside his shirt to display a different body characteristic,” the police statement said.
Anyone with information about the case can call Det. Mike Fletcher at (949) 644-3779.