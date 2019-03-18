Spirit Run goes several lengths to aid Newport-Mesa schools

The 36th annual Spirit Run helped education-minded runners and walkers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday with a lengthy list of activities at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.
Adult events included a 5K, 10K, 15K, mile run, 5K walk and a mile for dogs and their humans. Youth events included a 5K, six quarter-mile races and a toddler trot.
The day’s activities also featured a Youth & Fitness Expo with live music, food and beverages and a Dog Expo with adoptable pets, free microchip scans and pet food samples.
Proceeds will benefit the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.