Spirit Run goes several lengths to aid Newport-Mesa schools

By Daily Pilot staff
Mar 18, 2019 | 12:10 PM

The 36th annual Spirit Run helped education-minded runners and walkers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday with a lengthy list of activities at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

Adult events included a 5K, 10K, 15K, mile run, 5K walk and a mile for dogs and their humans. Youth events included a 5K, six quarter-mile races and a toddler trot.

The day’s activities also featured a Youth & Fitness Expo with live music, food and beverages and a Dog Expo with adoptable pets, free microchip scans and pet food samples.

Proceeds will benefit the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

