Two found dead in apartment complex near Newport Harbor High School

A man and a woman were found dead Sunday evening in an apartment near Newport Harbor High School, police said.
Newport Beach police officers responded to a call from the complex in the 2100 block of East 15th St. just after 9:30 p.m. Investigating officers found the bodies, a spokesperson said.
It was unclear Monday morning how the man and woman died. Their names and ages were not released.
There were no signs of forced entry, and the apartment was locked, police said.
The male victim resided in the apartment but the woman did not, a Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson said.
Neighbor Debbie Moore-Miller described the two men who lived in the unit as “young professionals.”
“I see [them] every now and then but don’t know them personally at all,” she said.
Police confirmed that the second male roommate called police.
Moore-Miller said the complex is secure.
“This is the nicest, safest neighborhood,” Moore-Miller said. “That’s why I moved here.”