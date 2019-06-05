Corona del Mar woman dies in 100+ mph wrong-way crash in Newport Beach

A 65-year-old Corona Del Mar woman was killed Wednesday morning after a Mercedes speeding the wrong way on the 73 Freeway at more than 100 mph crashed head-on into her BMW in Newport Beach, authorities said.
Before the collision, witnesses reported seeing the silver Mercedes speeding south in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Birch Street at about 8:56 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol spokesman John DeMatteo.
The driver of the white BMW struck by the Mercedes died at the scene. The Mercedes driver, identified only as a 23-year-old Newport Beach man, was removed from the vehicle and transported to Orange County Global Medical Center, DeMatteo said.
The man’s condition was not immediately known. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision and the investigation is ongoing, according to the CHP.
After the initial crash, a white Lexus collided with the Mercedes, but nobody in the Lexus was injured, authorities said.
Panzar writes for the Los Angeles Times. Daily Pilot staff writer Julia Sclafani contributed to this report.