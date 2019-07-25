The Crowd: Pelican Hill welcomes Rivals for a Cure

Pelican Hill Golf Club welcomed Rivals United For A Cure to the second annual Rivals Cup tournament, which featured 165 players on the greens representing teams USC and UCLA.

Kure It, founded in 2007 by Barry Hoeven, who later succumbed to kidney cancer, became a reality with Hoeven’s passion to bring awareness — and dollars — to then-underfunded forms of cancer.

“A large part of the fundraising activities have occurred with the bringing together of longtime rivals, UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans,” said Todd Perry, board chairman for Kure It.

This second golf tournament did not disappoint. Golf event title sponsors UCLA Jonsson and USC Norris comprehensive cancer centers will each receive grants of $275,000.

The big moneymaker auction items at the post-tournament party came courtesy of actor Miles Teller, who is appearing in the forthcoming Tom Cruise film “Top Gun: Maverick,” which premieres in 2020.

Teller donated four tickets to the opening night of the highly touted “Top Gun” sequel and the bidding went nuts, with each pair of tickets selling for $9,000.

Major Kure It support came from “rivals,” including Burton and Linda Young, Karen Jordan, Lourdes Nark, Bo Patel, Tyler Leeson, Howard Chapman and Drew Hoeven, son of the late founder.

TV host Matt Rogers handled the auction/fundraising for Kure It, which has raised in excess of $8 million for underfunded cancer research in the past decade.

Oh, and by the way, Team USC won the Rivals Cup. There is always next year, UCLA.

National recognition for a local treasure

Master Chef Helene An of AnQi and the House of An has been recognized by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center with the Pioneer Award in Culinary Arts. A recent ceremony in Los Angeles honored An, a Vietnamese immigrant, who, with her multi-generation family members, has significantly impacted the culinary culture of California.

An was heralded as “The mother of fusion cuisine,” as well as the first to introduce Vietnamese cuisine to mainstream America with her unique recipes blending both cultures.

“It was not until I opened Crustacean Beverly Hills that I realized my food was not just a labor of love for my children, but also a voice for my people and the many Asian American immigrants in this country,” An said.

Locally, the House of An owns and operates the popular AnQi at South Coast Plaza.

Leveling the playing field

Business leaders, educators and community activists joined together for a forum at the Newport Beach Country Club hosted by Girl Scouts of Orange County. “Voice for Girls 2019” found its focus on exploring gender equality and diversity. Some 200 guests joined in sessions aimed at developing leadership potential in young girls as they grow up, beginning with support and encouragement in early school years.

Keynote speaker L. Song Richardson, dean and chancellor’s professor of law at UC Irvine, shared her expertise as a leading voice on racial and gender bias, which is sometimes referred to as “unconscious bias.” A panel of Girl Scouts followed Richardson’s comments and discussed the impact that unconscious bias has had on their lives.

The event was presented by BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

“This event is a think-tank unlike any other in Orange County created to inspire and motivate colleagues, business partners and community leaders to pave the way for our next generation of female leaders,” Voice for Girls 2019 Communications Director Elizabeth Fairchild said.

Joining Fairchild in welcoming distinguished local guests was Vikki Shapp, chief executive of Girls Scouts of Orange County. The event was chaired by Christine Scheuneman.