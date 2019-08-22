The Crowd: Donors come out in force for Hoag Foundation

With healthcare looming as a significant issue in the 2020 presidential election, Orange County residents can at least be confident that one of their premiere health providers is ranked in the Top 10 by U.S. News and World Report for exemplary service statewide: Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian. Hoag provides superior care, in large part due to philanthropy.

The Hoag Hospital Foundation has championed a fundraising drive, the “Hoag Promise,” with the goal of reaching $627 million by 2020. It was recently announced that the “promise” has been met, some 18 months early.

Adding to that milestone, the foundation sponsored its 32nd annual Hoag Summer Fest July 18 at the Newport Dunes. Some 1,500 guests converged on a warm evening to sample a massive culinary exhibition and tasting courtesy of dozens of Orange County restaurants, hotels, bistros and purveyors of food and libations. Cheryl and Mark Hardtke chaired the much-anticipated summer party with great style and plenty of care. As the sun began to set around 8 p.m., more than $225,000 had been raised for the foundation. Most impressive.

Making the financial success possible were generous donors, many of whom have also been there for Hoag over the decades, supporting multiple programs. Among the distinguished donor VIPs were Sandy Fainbarg, Steven Fainbarg, the Feuerstein family, Marianne and Jim Nahin, and the Stanley W. Ekstrom Foundation. Also stepping up were Gina Cereda with Wells Fargo Advisors, as well as Woodside Credit, Sterling BMW, Northern Trust and the Herbert Program for Young Adults with Type 1 Diabetes.

Advertisement

Additional trusted donors, who made it possible for participants to wander the lineup of white tents offering amazing prepared food, included Mara and Keith Murray, Judi Dutton, Marilyn McIntyre, Thomas and James Mouradick, Dr. William Brownson and Terri Turner, and Thomas and Marian Nau.

Support also came from Apriem Advisors, Argyros Family Foundation, Braathen Family Trust, Hoag Pathology Group, The Bendetti Co., Nelson HPS, Newport Harbor Anesthesia Consultants, Ueberroth Family Foundation and the Van der Steen Family.

As the crowd nibbled and renewed friendships, a fabulous Motown cover band, Chez’s Best Band featuring Alexa Cappelli, raised the bar and the energy level of the large turnout, creating a bit of dancing in the food court as well as on the dance floor.

Enjoying the entire night on Newport’s Back Bay were Alison and Flynn Andrezzi, president of the Hoag Foundation; Michael Ricks, chief operating officer of Hoag; Dr. Michael Brant-Zawadzki of the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute; and Preston Minor of Sterling BMW. Also front and center were Ken Babineau, Ryan and Lauren Franke, Trudi Bonet, Andrew Brooks and Scott Ropp.

Advertisement

Given the effort, cost and dedication to Hoag provided by all of the volunteer vendors, it is only proper to list them all:

A Restaurant, Andrei’s Conscious Cuisine & Cocktails, Back Bay Bistro, Bayside Restaurant, Bear Flag Fish Co., Bluewater Grill, Burger Boss, CdM Restaurant, Chaak Kitchen, Coastal Catering, Don Francisco’s Coffee, El Cholo Corona del Mar, Fig & Olive, Fresh Brothers, Gabbi’s Mexican Kitchen, Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop, Hi-Time Wine Cellars, Ho Sum Bistro, Hoag Hospital Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center Mobile Kitchen, LAVA Craft Cocktail Mixers, Louie’s by the Bay, Maggiano’s, Mayor’s Table, Mayor’s Table, Newport Beach firefighters, Newport Rib Co., Nothing Bundt Cakes, Olea Restaurant & Bar, Rusty Pelican, Sabatino’s, Santa Monica Seafood, Straub Distributing Co., The Bungalow Restaurant, The Cannery, Toast Kitchen & Bakery, Turnip Rose Catering, W Cafe & Restaurant, and Zotovich Vineyards & Winery.

To learn more about Hoag, and to get involved with the foundation, please visit hoaghospitalfoundation.org . For information on Hoag Promise, go to HoagPromise.org .

B.W. COOK is editor of the Bay Window, the official publication of the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.