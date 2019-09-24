Mailbag: Some Newport homeless may have trouble making reservations at a shelter

A potential homeless shelter is being considered by the Newport Beach City Council to be located at 592 Superior Ave. The facility will not allow walk-ups but will provide shelter on a reservation-only basis for people who have some kind of connection to Newport Beach, such as prior residency.

I’m curious, however, as to how will the homeless make such reservations? I am retired and take daily walks in the area and live about one-third of a mile just south of the proposed site. In my walks I observe many homeless people with all their belongings in a shopping basket or being carried. I have yet to see, however, even one of those people with a cell phone, and the last time I looked it appears that pay phones have vanished.

Bill Spitalnick

Newport Beach

Student walkout for climate

If these alarmists are so concerned about the environment, where is all of the outrage toward China and India, the biggest offenders on the planet? We, in the U.S., are among the most environmentally conscientious people on the planet.

This fear mongering is not only ignorant, it is sad to see these kids being taken advantage of by adults who should know better. The constant fear these advocates are drilling into impressionable kids is ridiculous. Of course, fear mongering is the Democrats’ backdoor route to socialism, so this publicity stunt is not surprising.

Juli Hayden

Newport Beach

