Mailbag: An open letter to the Newport-Mesa community

We are teachers and staff at Newport Harbor High School, and we are also parents of children who currently attend, who once attended or who will attend NHHS. Nine of us walked the Davidson stage as graduating Sailors, and two of us are members of multigenerational NMUSD Newport-Mesa Unified School District families, dating back to the class of ‘44.

We write to express our outrage at the group calling themselves “Newport Mesa Uncensored.” As a part of their campaign to undermine our public schools, they have baselessly equated 10 of our colleagues with being pedophiles. This brazen defamation is appalling, and we condemn the individuals behind these attacks in the strongest possible terms.

Let it be made clear: There is zero evidence of any misconduct from those who have been accused. The teachers, administrators and child psychologists who have been targeted are long-standing, well-respected, highly accomplished educators who have dedicated their professional lives to serving our community, side-by-side with us. To call them “groomers” and thus identify them as sexual predators jeopardizes their safety and the safety of their students — and tarnishes the reputation of our school.

Never in our combined 400-plus years working for Newport Mesa Unified have we seen such flagrant disregard for community standards. We recognize this stunt for exactly what it is: A hacky political hit-job designed to advance a fringe agenda.

We will not stand for it.

We have kids here and we’ve been kids here. We trust our colleagues, period. Furthermore, we take exception to the suggestion that we would put our own children in harm’s way.

Under its de facto figurehead, Bill Dunlap, “Newport Mesa Uncensored” has been complaining about our schools and attacking our teachers ever since our return from the pandemic; yet most of the group’s half-dozen foot soldiers don’t even have children in Newport-Mesa schools. They simply can’t understand what we do.

We know how special a place Newport Harbor is.

Together, as a community, for nearly a century, we have built Newport Harbor and our NMUSD schools into what they are today. This very loud minority wants to tear it all down. Do not let them succeed.

Fortunately, there’s one silver lining: “Newport Mesa Uncensored” has endorsed a slate of anti-public school activists running for seats on the nonpartisan Newport-Mesa Unified School Board. Stay away from their candidates!

Area 2: Reject Mills. Vote for Michelle Murphy.

Area 4: Reject George. Vote for Lisa Pearson.

Area 5: Reject Shebesta. Vote for Michelle Barto.

Area 7: Reject Seaburn. Vote for Ashley Anderson.

Make it clear that the voters of Newport Beach and Costa Mesa will punish at the polls those who attack our schools.

In solidarity with all Newport-Mesa Unified teachers, and together with all those in our community who take pride in our neighborhood schools, we thank you for reading.

And for voting.

Kelly Bourgeois, school librarian

John Brazelton, science teacher

Matt Burns, science teacher, football coach, head surf coach, NHHS class of ’94

Amy Caulfield, English teacher, NHHS class of ’88

Evan Chalmers, history teacher, former football coach, former head baseball coach

Oscar Constandse, science teacher, football coach, NHHS class of ’98

Betsy Fisher, English teacher

Fabiola Hemmerling, community facilitator

Julie Karjala, science teacher

Kiran Kumar, math teacher

Jason Lynch, science teacher, former head water polo coach

Megan Madden, counselor, NHHS class of ’04

Andrew Mabry, history teacher, head volleyball coach

Taylor Mabry, counselor, NHHS Class of ’01

Sarah Pilon, culinary teacher and program director

Gary Robinson, history teacher, former basketball coach, NHHS class of ’99

Ross Sinclair, history teacher, head water polo coach, head swimming coach, NHHS Class of ’03

Cathye Solliday, special education teacher, NHHS Class of ’72

Jennifer Sonke, workability coordinator

Bob Torribio, history teacher, head basketball coach, NHHS class of ’95

Tony Zeddies, English teacher, former basketball coach

Faith leaders support Proposition 1

I am the pastor at Irvine United Congregational Church and a member of Clergy for Choice, and I work with Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties. Our organized group consists of faith leaders from various congregations who advocate for reproductive healthcare and education.

Despite the fact that most Californians and Americans in general support abortion rights, the United States Supreme Court earlier this year overturned a longstanding decision that protected the right to choose.

As someone who believes in religious freedom and the separation of church and state, I am particularly troubled that one religious perspective has been imposed upon others. It is more important than ever that Californians have a right to make decisions about their healthcare, the right to control their own bodies. These choices shouldn’t be based on politics, nor should they be based on someone else’s religious beliefs. Each person is entitled to their own beliefs and choices.

On the current General Election ballot, California voters are asked to approve a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to an abortion in California with Proposition 1. Proposition 1 will protect access to abortion for the most vulnerable among us, including those who have been victims of rape or incest.

We need to ensure that those who need our help the most have the opportunity to receive the care that they deserve. Please join me and Clergy for Choice and vote “yes” on Proposition 1. The deadline to vote is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Rev. Dr. Sarah Halverson-Cano

Costa Mesa

Senior Pastor Irvine United Congregational Church

Hopeful about H.B. café

There’s much to discuss in Huntington Beach. Oil slicks; wildlife preservation, homelessness and the high cost of housing are all issues that pervade Surf City and its citizenry. Might the launch of the H.B. Community Café gain cachet and lead to positive action? It’s a hopeful beginning as well as a tribute to free speech and democracy.

Ben Miles

Huntington Beach

Hardy is a positive force for H.B.

While the local elections of many coastal Orange County cities have become polarized and contentious, the city of Huntington Beach takes the cake in my book pitting a four member community slate against an right-wing slate with another grab-bag slate of four others out of 18 candidates. Several, particularly first time and second time candidates with only power on their mind, have presented no solutions or policies to address their big issues of homelessness, affordable housing, crime and red tape. A City Council with four veterans departing badly needs an experienced hand at the tiller to complement the remaining three council members with only two years each of experience.

Fortunately, there is one community-oriented candidate on the ballot with more years on the council than all of the others combined and with two stints as mayor to boot. Her name is Jill Hardy. She is bright, capable, energetic and thoroughly pleasant in demeanor. She would help keep the new council grounded and moving forward in constructive directions. She has always been a positive force while on the council over the past 20 years. We need Jill Hardy on the City Council now more than ever.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

Hutton’s words made sense for H.B.

I just want to thank Gail Hutton for her clearly laid out opinion in favor of a yes vote for Huntington Beach’s Measure N (Commentary: Measure N would clarify the role of Huntington Beach’s elected city attorney, Daily Pilot, Oct. 20). Having worked for another Orange County city myself for 23 years, I often interacted with the city attorney there, which is why I could not understand Huntington Beach’s city attorney pursuing any litigation or objectives other than those directed by the City Council. Ms. Hutton, a former Huntington Beach city attorney herself, correctly points out that rather than being a “power grab,” as shown on posters all over town, Measure N is trying to explicitly enshrine the obvious in the City Charter going forward: the City Council is, and should be, the city attorney’s client as is the case for every other city in this state. I hope her opinion piece succeeds in convincing more people to vote yes on Measure N and that Mr. Gates chooses to run for City Council in the future as his actions more naturally align with being a politician than the city attorney.

Shawn Thompson

Huntington Beach

Character counts in N.B. election

It is the final days before the election, and voters are being hit with volumes of mailers. I know residents are tired of these mailers, but the senders have gone too far when what they send is as hurtful, offensive and false as these mailers were towards Tom Miller and Joy Brenner. It sometimes feels like the senders are trying to “bait you” into a response and I will not be going down that rabbit hole.

I understand that politics can get ugly and that is the downside of the political season, but the senders have overlooked that these mailers are not just seen by voters but children who are exposed to this material.

It is not difficult to research who is sending these mailers, nor is it difficult to connect these senders to candidates. Dave Ellis is the owner of the Safe Neighborhoods PAC that sent one of the mailers and John Saunders contributed $25,000 to that PAC. Dave Ellis and John Saunders both made contributions to the campaigns of Joe Stapleton and Lauren Kleiman. This information is available to the public. Safe Neighborhoods PAC (ID#1450946) background can be found on Form 410 filed with the California Secretary of State. Campaign disclosure statements are found on form 460 filed with FPPC and can be accessed online through the Newport Beach website: https://public.netfile.com/pub2/?AID=cnb.

Are these the people voters want on the Newport Beach City Council?

I’ve heard it said that “experience matters” in this campaign. I think CHARACTER COUNTS! I’m voting for candidates that demonstrate citizenship, integrity, trust, caring and fairness.

My vote goes to Tom Miller, Jim Mosher, Robyn Grant and Joy Brenner.

Gary Cruz

Newport Beach

In the Newport Beach City Council election, Tom Miller says he is not trying to buy the election. Really? He has put more than $525,000 and counting of his own money in the race. He is on TV all over Orange County. He has clearly decided to “spend whatever it takes” to satisfy his wish to become an elected official. I’m sorry, nobody should be allowed to lead our community by simply buying a seat on the council. The fact that he is self-funding his campaign only focuses attention on his lack of broad community appeal.

Tom Miller says he is “not a politician.” Recently he attempted to pretend to be the Republican choice when the party unanimously endorsed his opponent and made the extraordinary step of recommending against voting for Miller.

I know my vote is not for sale and I will be supporting the qualified candidate, Joe Stapleton.

Andrea McElroy

Newport Beach

Porter ads getting old

Katie Porter’s television ads are as frequent as those of the billionaire running for mayor of Los Angeles, which indicates major funding by others. She has, according to her ads, three main goals, the first of which is guaranteeing abortion rights. There is no chance that California, which she represents in Congress will ever restrict the right to abortions, and the Supreme Court in their recent ruling opined that it’s a matter left to the voters in each state to determine the degree of restrictions if any.

The second goal is to halt price gouging by petroleum companies. California’s summer blend and taxes and regulations add a substantial premium to our price compared to other states. Every time prices escalate the legislature conducts an investigation, which consistently fails to confirm gouging.

The third goal is to bring down drug prices by the government setting the price for drugs under patent. With the cost of development of the drug, the extensive and costly trials, and the time required for approval, price setting by the government will discourage innovation and further drug development.

Finally, please check your 401k and IRA accounts performance this year and determine which party is better to provide retirement security.

Pete Bordas

Newport Beach

