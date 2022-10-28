The Crowd: 9th annual Priceless Luncheon raises awareness of human trafficking

Vanguard University’s Global Center for Women and Justice recently held its Priceless Luncheon at Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach. The ninth annual event, produced by Dr. Sandra Morgan, Vanguard professor and director of the Global Center, brought together community activists dedicated to preventing human trafficking.

The event was co-chaired by Fernanda Brady and Alissa Segund. Some 250 guests gathered to hear the keynote luncheon speaker Harmony Grillo, founder and executive director of the survivor-led, faith-based outreach and support group known as Treasures. Grillo is a survivor of commercial sex exploitation, seduced into the trade as a young woman.

Priceless Luncheon co-chairs Fernanda Brady and Alissa Sagund. (Ann Chatillon)

Her address was spellbinding. Describing the desperation that leveraged her abuser, depriving Grillo of any sense of safety, sexual exploitation became a perverse blanket of security. The spiral downward in life began very early for Grillo.

“My mother left the home and didn’t come back for three months,” she told the audience. “I was 13 and my younger brother was 8. I had a $20 book of food stamps. I met an older kid in the neighborhood who offered me a Burger King hamburger in exchange for ‘favors’.”

And so it began. Today Grillo is an international advocate, speaker, blogger, and author on the subject of sex trafficking. Further, she is considered an expert source on the issues associated with the debate over legalized prostitution.

“I am living proof that your past does not have to define your future; it is possible to endure truly dark times and emerge stronger than ever,” Grillo said. “To the victims of human trafficking and exploitation, I hope it is encouraging to know that you are not alone — it is possible to overcome what you may be facing and live the beautiful life you’ve dreamed about. The road to freedom is not easy, but it is worth it.”

Shelly Atwood and Jan Landstrom support the Global Center for Women and Justice at the Priceless Luncheon. (Ann Chatillon)

The luncheon began with an invocation from Vanguard Provost and Associate Director of the Global Center, Dr. Ryan Hartwig. Major support for the luncheon came from Darrellyn Melilli, Melissa Caldwell, Victoria Chanel, Gwyn Hoyt and Joshua Prince. Also front and center for the Global Center were Kara Noone, Katy McCaffrey, Danielle Logan, Ruth Campbell, Cheryl Dale, Bernie Neal and Kristy Von Waldburg, among others.

Honored guests included Stephan Lambert, prevention coordinator, Orange County Department of Education. Also lauded were Stacy Deeble Reynolds and Christine Laehle, also focused on work for “Children Under Stress” through the O.C. Department of Education. Global Center VIP’s participating included Derek Marsh, Anna Marquez and Saral Leguern.

The crowd dined on an exceptional three-course lunch created as they participated in a “Fund the Need” paddle auction championed by event master of ceremonies Nick DiNieri. Entertainment came from a young girl choir featuring soloist Keslyn Logan performing “Rise Up.”

Golf classic raises funds for cystic fibrosis research

The 43rd annual Don Baylor 65 Roses Memorial Golf Classic took over the greens at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine, as researchers are still fighting hard to find a cure for cystic fibrosis. Advances have been made over the past half-century, but a cure remains elusive.

Doug DeCinces and Bobby Grich, co-chairs of the 42nd annual Don Baylor 65 Roses Memorial Classic at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine. To date the event has raised over $8 million for cystic fibrosis research and care. (Riley McDougall)

Tournament co-chairs Doug DeCinces and Bobby Grich will never stop trying to aid in the journey to find that cure. For DeCinces, it is a mission of his life. His 13-year-old grandson Beckett Williams fights for breath every day. Beckett was in the crowd with his grandfather to thank the large turnout on the course.

Becky Baylor and Kristi DeCinces attend the Don Baylor 65 Roses Memorial Classic held at Strawberry Farms Golf Club. (Riley McDougall)

Golf was topped off with a cocktail party emceed by Mike Shumard, who led the bidding on an entire lineup of trips up for auction from Hawaii, to New York, to the California Wine Country, and even Lake Louise, Canada. Lexus Newport and Tustin stepped up once again as major sponsors for the “Lexus Hole In One.”

Zetta Grich, Sue Hook and Alyson Rowden, committee members helping to raise needed funds for cystic fibrosis research at the annual Don Baylor 65 Roses Memorial Classic. (Riley McDougall)

Tournament champions were Team OCAHU with golfers Neil Robinson, Tom Breitfeller, Ron Henderson and Steve Lui.

To learn more about the Classic and its support of cystic fibrosis research, go to 65rosesgolfclassic.org or call (714) 938-1393.

Trojan baseball banquet set for Nov. 6

The USC Trojan Baseball Alumni and Boosters will gather Sunday, Nov. 6 on the USC campus in the Tutor Center to honor baseball legends and lifetime supporters at its 12th annual banquet.

Produced by former USC baseball player and team captain Robert (Bobby) Perlberg, the crowd will welcome USC’s new baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz, who will join returning pitching coach Seth Etherton.

Honored guests of the event will include Marcel Lachemann, Bill “Spaceman” Lee, John Jackson Jr. and from Newport Beach, our very own Ron Salisbury, celebrity restauranteur, philanthropist, and die-hard baseball fan extraordinaire.

For last minute tickets go to usctrojans.com/TBABbanquet. Funds raised will support USC baseball programs and athletes.

