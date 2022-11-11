Mailbag: Election winners will represent a diverse Huntington Beach

Congratulations to the victorious conservative four (Four conservatives make apparent sweep in Huntington Beach City Council race, Daily Pilot, Nov. 9) who worked so hard to achieve their goal. They should realize however that many Huntington Beach residents share the same goals even though they are moderates or progressives. High-density housing and homelessness are issues that all residents are concerned with.

The Con-Four will soon learn that developers are primarily interested in profits and will build to their heart’s content and freely contribute to their campaign chests to keep them in line and insure their reelection.

As far as the city attorney is concerned, he may be conservative in philosophy, but the law is neutral and lawsuits should only be filed depending on the probability of their success.

All residents want what is best for the community and will be interested in seeing what takes place.

Richard C. Armendariz

Huntington Beach





An open letter to H.B. leaders

Dear Huntington Beach City Council,

We just returned from a short vacation in Ojai. It was such a relief to visit a place where the political signs were polite, professional and inoffensive. They were all “yard” size and confined to residential property. There were no huge banners plastered everywhere, and not one was placed on public property.

The political sign practices in Huntington Beach have gotten completely out of control. For the last two months, nearly all of the 100 signs we placed for the candidates we supported were immediately removed and replaced by signs promoting candidates decidedly right of center — whose claim to support the term “law and order” apparently does not apply to themselves.

Several of the signs we placed were even vandalized by spray paint. We spent as much time and money replacing signs as it took to put them up in the first place.

If the people of Huntington Beach have become so petty and disrespectful of election etiquette, we think it is time to take a page from Ojai’s book and change our sign ordinance. We would all be able to enjoy our city much more from September to November.

Your reply and action plan will be sincerely appreciated.

Sandra Fazio

Mark Dixon

Huntington Beach

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.