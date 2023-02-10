The Crowd: New Life Savers Foundation launched with word-of-mouth gala raises almost $400,000

The Grand Ballroom of the Balboa Bay Resort came to life on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19, as some 300 guests arrived at 6 p.m. for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres for the inaugural evening celebrating the founding of a new nonprofit in Southern California, the Life Savers Foundation.

Hosted by the founding chair Carole Pickup with co-chair and organ donor Heidi Miller, five years of planning delayed by 2.5 years of pandemic stalls delivered a spectacular launch party. There were no formal invitations, but word-of-mouth and a small amount of pre-press delivered a generous community coming together raising an astonishing sum of nearly $400,000 for an unknown start-up nonprofit serving Orange County citizens in need of transplants.

Following the cocktail reception, held in the hotel ballroom foyer, doors were opened to reveal a magical yet very folksy and comfortable (if two opposites can collide) setting of all white tables surrounding a glass dance floor underlit with changing colors of the Life Savers rainbow.

Celebrity restaurateur Wing Lam joins Heidi Miller, co-chair of the Life Savers Foundation, at Balboa Bay Resort. (Chris Darnall)

The dance floor fronted a stage occupied by the classy Jerry Mandel Irvine Barclay Theatre Jazz Band. A restaurant-quality dinner created by Chef Prabeen Prathapan began with shrimp cocktails iced in martini glasses, beef tenderloin, fettucine Alfredo and a fabulous curated vegetable gourmet salad that delighted the crowd.

As dinner ended, tributes and speeches captured the attention of the attendees. Guest of honor, and co-founder of the nonprofit, Heidi Miller, mesmerized all with her story donating a life-saving kidney. More importantly, her work over the last five years helping to facilitate more donor transplants for some 30 patients in need, called for applause.

One story in particular focused on the kidney donation by former Chapman University President Dr. James Doti, who, inspired by Heidi’s journey, donated his kidney altruistically at UCI last year, saving a stranger’s life in Santa Ana. Doti addressed the evening via a heartfelt video.

Also sharing their journey was Tom Johnson, editor of Stu News, who was saved with a kidney donation from his brother, and the Smith family whose daughter donated to save her father. The crowd was moved. Several individuals stood up when Miller asked if anyone in the audience needed an organ.

An “ASK” followed, led by master of ceremonies John Wortmann, chairman of the Board of Governors of Balboa Bay Club, joining Devon Martin, daughter of Carole Pickup and wife of International Bay Club’s President Kevin Martin. Donor paddles raised continuously across the ballroom as people stood up offering major gifts.

Makena Martin embraces her grandmother, Carole Pickup, the founding chair and dinner host for Life Savers Foundation’s recent event at the Balboa Bay Resort. (Chris Darnall)

With the “ASK” ending, the evening transitioned into a concert with dancing under the direction of the Mandel Band. Perhaps the best news came from Miller after the final song, “Smile,” was delivered, a special request from Carole Pickup.

“Three people have come up to me tonight to offer a potential kidney donation to someone in need,” Miller said with joy.

In the generous crowd were O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley, Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens, Kathy and Noel Hamilton, Anne and John Wortmann, Pamela Selber, Sandy and Richard Haskell, Amy Teresi, Aaron Ritter, Morgan Golceker, Vicki Vargas with Michael Nathan, Michael Brant-Zawadski, Camille and Mathew Reed, Tracy and Rick Weiner, Joe Moody, Dana Dowers, and Gerrie Kaplan with Eva and Craig Kaplan from Los Angeles.

Sharon and Gary Grimes attend the Life Savers Foundation gala, raising funds supporting living organ donors, at the Balboa Bay Resort. (Chris Darnall)

Also front and center were Michele Gile from CBS TV news, Riviera Magazine Publisher Christopher Gialanella, South Coast Plaza’s Lee Healy, Lana Sills, Firebrand Media’s Steve Zepezaur and Tracy Powell, Leslie Cancellieri, attorney Alex Chazen and blogger-influencer Sabrina Chazen, Sharon and Gary Grimes, Bob Jacob, Angelo Pasciuti and Sarah Martin, Jean and Bill Mauerhan, Alison and Kimo McCormick, Diane Modini, celeb chefs Jamie Gwen and Wing Lam, Patti and Bill O’Desky, Balboa Island Museum founder Shirley Pepys, Mimi and Nelson Holdo, Penny Pralle, Catherine Thyen, Marilyn and Dave Wooten and Richard Pickup.

Dr. John Huffman, pastor-emeritus of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Newport Beach, served as executive consultant, delivering heartfelt remarks opening and then closing the evening with purpose, passion and promise.

Susan Kruger and Alison McCormick attend the inaugural Life Savers Foundation gala at Balboa Bay Resort. (Tony Lattimore)

To learn more about Life Savers Foundation, email HeidiMillerkidneydonor@gmail.com.

