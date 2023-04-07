The Crowd: Marconi Automotive Museum venue for Vision Beyond Sight Gala

Beyond Blindness alumnae Kendal and Nikki Lyssy deliver an inspirational keynote presentation at the Vision Beyond Sight Gala.

Kendal and Nikki Lyssy, twin girls who survived premature birth, faced an uncertain future. Doctors were pragmatic, advising the newborns’ parents of serious challenges in front of them.

“While doctors predicted a bleak outcome for our lives, our parents always believed we would become capable of reaching our fullest potential,” said Kendall Lyssy, joining sister Nikki in delivering the keynote address March 11 at the 2023 Vision Beyond Sight Gala benefiting Beyond Blindness, an Orange County organization.

Some 240 guests came together at Tustin’s Marconi Automotive Museum for the event, raising an impressive $252,874 supporting Beyond Blindness programs for children and their families. To describe the gathering as emotional would not do justice to the spirit of overcoming all odds shared by those in attendance.

Carol Trapani, Beyond Blindness board chair and gala event chair, speaks at the Vision Beyond Sight gala. (Winnie Angel Photography)

It was the sixth annual gathering fronted by Angie Rowe, president and chief executive of Beyond Blindness. She has the support of the nonprofit’s distinguished board of directors and an Ophthalmic Advisory Board that with families, sponsors, and local citizens all join forces “to create a bolder, brighter future for children and families in Orange County,” said Rowe, adding, “We are so humbled by this generosity. It enables Beyond Blindness to ensure our children receive the highest level of care in our unwavering effort to equip every child with the opportunity to live a full and rewarding life.”

The Lyssy twins are testament to this pledge. Both girls grew up to become honor society students, attending university and following each of their chosen life paths. Today, Kendal is a doctoral student and graduate instructor at the University of Missouri, and sister Nikki attends the University of South Florida while working on her first novel.

Lily Gabora, actor and singer Tom Sullivan and Kris Gabora at the Vision Beyond Sight Gala. (Winnie Angel Photography)

This night of inspiration was taken to entertainment heights by Emmy Award nominated actor and singer Tom Sullivan, who followed Laguna Beach High School senior and talented musician Lily Gabora with her songs at the piano during the gala reception.

Following tradition at prior events, the dining segment of the evening was produced as the gala’s signature blindfolded, “Dining In The Dark.”

Master of Ceremonies and Beyond Blindness board member Jared Moriarty “guided” attendees through the evening program, joined by event chair Carol Trapani.

One of the additional highlights was the presentation of the Dr. Wilhelm de Nijs Vision Award to the Kirchgessner Vision Foundation. Named after Beyond Blindness’ founder, the award recognized the foundation’s support of pioneering vision research, as well as its contributions of more than $20 million since its inception to organizations and clinics that provide vision screening, adaptive equipment and assistive services to disadvantaged communities.

Foundation President and Director Michael Kramer was in attendance to accept the award, sharing how the charitable organization has grown to have a specific, important purpose that it fulfills by accelerating the impact of local groups such as Beyond Blindness.

Guests at Beyond Blindness’ Vision Beyond Sight Gala enjoy a unique blindfolded dining experience. (Winnie Angel Photography)

Funds raised at the gala will play a key role in advancing Beyond Blindness’ new strategic plan, which will be used as a roadmap for the next five years of expanding innovative early intervention, education and enrichment, and family support programming. By the year 2027, the nonprofit plans to serve more than 2,600 children and families with visual impairments and other disabilities, according to its leadership team.

The 2023 Vision Beyond Sight Gala was made possible thanks to generous sponsors, including the Thompson Family Foundation (Funding the Future Sponsor) and STAAR Surgical (Visionary Sponsor).

To learn more about the important work of Beyond Blindness, visit beyondblindness.org.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

