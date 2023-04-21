The Crowd: New Orange County foundation grants first transplant funding just 2 months after forming

James Laningham awaits a kidney transplant at USC Keck Hospital with support from the Life Savers Foundation of Orange County.

The Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, officially launched in February of this year, made its first organ recipient funding grant on April 1 to James Laningham.

Appropriately, April is National Donate Life Month. Laningham, 44, underwent kidney transplant surgery at USC Keck Medical Center. He received the gift of life from a male donor some 10 years his junior whose life was tragically cut short.

Laningham, a long-serving valet at Newport Beach Country Club, received counsel and guidance from Heidi Miller for a year prior to transplant. Miller is a kidney donor and inspirational leader and co-founder of the nonprofit led by founder and principle benefactor Carole Pickup.

Laningham will receive a financial grant to cover three months of lost wages and other related expenses during recovery.

“James was in the audience for our inaugural fundraiser in February, along with four others in need of kidney transplant,” Miller said. “He will be the first of many in need we can help. We could not be more proud and happy for him.”

The foundation was made possible through the generosity of Founding Chair Carole Pickup, the Pickup and Martin families and donors from across the community. For more information, send an email to heidimillerkidneydonor@gmail.com.

A Golden Anniversary

Olive Crest, founded by Don and Lois Verleur, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a black-tie gala attracting 1,200 guests at the Hilton Hotel, Anaheim. The evening honored the late Newport Beach philanthropist Howard Abel among others, including Mary and Rich Dutch, Josie and Matt Leinart, Steve Bernardy, James Woodside and Harriet Harris.

Olive Crest founders Don and Lois Verleur with Olive Crest trustee Steve Bernardy at the organization’s 50th anniversary gala, which raised over $1 million for children and family counseling services. (Ann Chatillon)

Since 1973 Olive Crest has assisted some 200,000 children and families providing safe homes, counseling and educational services to build healthy, lasting and strong families. Organizers claim a 90% stability rate with families that have graduated from Olive Crest programs. Presently, they serve about 4,000 children and families every day throughout the Western United States.

More than $1 million was raised at the anniversary event thanks in part to title sponsor Northgate Gonzales Market, and also from Newport Beach businessman Bill Potter’s $200,000 matching grant.

Front and center for the cause were Dave Grosse, Joe Asher, Stan and Jessica Morrison, Sue Pebley and Dr. James and Lorraine Brinton. For more information on Olive Crest, visit olivecrest.org.

For the love of a child

The fabulous spring fashion show and luncheon for Childhelp unfolded March 17 at the Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach. Co-chaired by Patti Edwards, Patricia Ford and Pam Pharris, the 37th annual fest was a tremendous success, raising over $525,000 for Childhelp programs rescuing abused and neglected children.

Major support for the annual gathering came from loyal and generous sponsors Jacquie and Michael Casey, named “Stardust Donors.” In their lofty company were the Madeline and Marvin Gussman Family Foundation, founders Patti and Jimmy Edwards, and significant donors including the Crean Foundation, Olivia Abel, Terry and George Schreyer, Beverly Cohen, Janet Ronnenberg, Suki McCardle and Christine Bren, to name only a few.

From left, Pam Pharris, Patti Edwards, guests of honor John and Caitlin Stamos and Patricia Ford at the 37th Childhelp fashion luncheon at Balboa Bay Resort. (John Watkins)

South Coast Plaza produced a New York worthy runway fashion show with support from designers including Bally, Camilla, Lafayette 148 New York, David Yurman, Versace, Monique Lhuillier, Roger Vivier, Ted Baker, Saks Fifth Avenue and more.

Special guest of the day was actor-host John Stamos, who received the Children’s Friend Award for 2023. Stamos attended the event with his wife, Caitlin.

Serving Childhelp generously were committee members Tracy Abel, Michele Capps, Terri Carlson, Mary Allyn Dexter, Susan Earlabaugh, Maxine Michelson, Katherine Meredith, Diana Miner, Joyce Simon, Tami Smith, Gina Van Ocker, Ellen Hanson Walker, Joy Whitlok, Emily White and Debra Violette.

Learn more at childhelp.org.

Sounding an alarm

Dr. Sandra Morgan, director of the Global Center for Women and Justice at Vanguard University, Costa Mesa, addressed a full house at the Balboa Island Museum speaking on her latest book “Ending Human Trafficking.”

The museum, led by chair Shirley Pepys and executive director Tiffany Pepys Hoey, welcomed Morgan’s audience for a 6 p.m. wine reception followed by a serious talk on the state of trafficking related to both slave and sex labor here in O.C. as well as around the nation and world.

Morgan shocked many in attendance with the facts relating to human slavery today. Especially alarming were details relating to slave labor in the chocolate industry abroad. Attendees were advised to check the origin of their favorite chocolates.

Denise Schuler, from left, former Newport Beach Mayor Keith and his wife, Pam Curry, and Dr. Sandra Morgan at Morgan’s book signing held at the Balboa Island Museum. (Ann Chatillon)

In the crowd were Bill and Gwyn Hoyt, Kim McKay, Erin Moloney, Laurie Easton, Jan Landstrom, Diane Mondino and Denise Schuler. Also having copy of the book signed for them were Linda Levshin, Maureen Lenihan, Christina McClellan and Lisa Houssels. Former Newport Beach Mayor Keith Curry and his wife, Pam, were also there to support the lecture series at Balboa Island Museum.

The Global Center for Woman and Justice will hold its annual conference and Priceless Luncheon Sept. 16 at Balboa Bay Resort, led by Dr. Morgan and team from Vanguard University.

