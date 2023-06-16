The Crowd: Scholars feted in Newport Beach event at Balboa Bay Club

A special evening unfolded in Newport Beach as gatherings across the Newport-Mesa community celebrated all manner of graduations from preschool to university. The culmination of the educational pursuit is a rite of passage precious in the mind’s memory book for multigenerations. The celebration defines an element of the so-called American Dream.

Graduation is a big deal for all; rich or poor, regardless of race, creed, political identity, or gender. How is this possible?

Because graduation is all about hope. Hope for a life of substance, meaning, accomplishment and success for our children. Hope for the future of a more just and intelligent world. Hope for families coming together with joy representing sacrifice for a lofty goal achieved.

That one special grad event in Newport, among so many delivering hope, unfolded recently in the ballroom of the Balboa Bay Resort. The annual presentation of college scholarship grants for exceptional students, selected to apply by their high school counselors at the four regional schools; Newport Harbor, Corona del Mar, Costa Mesa and Estancia rallied generations of local families.

Newport Beach Mayor Noah Blom and John Wortmann, chairman of the board of governors at Balboa Bay Club. (Niki Cram)

Honorees joined parents, grandparents and siblings for a dinner reception and awards ceremony as the 2023 Balboa Bay Club “1221 Scholarships” were awarded to 24 young men and women at the doorstep of their individual future goals. In total, $136,000 was granted this year, with total awards approaching $2 million over some two decades of support from the Balboa Bay Club and its women’s auxiliary known as the “1221 Club,” named for the iconic club address on PCH.

“This private fund is among the largest in Newport Mesa,” offered John Wortmann, chairman of the board of Governors for Balboa Bay Club and master of ceremonies for the presentation. He also serves on the “1221” scholarship judges selection committee with Heather Dickerson, Catherine Thyen, Noel Hamilton, Char Armstrong, Michelle Barto and Leticia Rice, all doing extensive interviews with all candidates proposed by the local schools, then making the difficult final choices.

Newport Harbor High School Balboa Bay Club “1221 Scholarship” award winners Owen Bartlett, Cooper Hempstead, Romeo Moreno, Gia Ancone, Anna Reed and Savannah Stewart. (Niki Cram)

“Every student is beyond outstanding,” Wortmann said. “Choosing one over another, near impossible. They are all winners.”

The scholarships are granted in categories based on academic achievement, community leadership, athletic participation and financial need. Up first were the “1221 Scholarship” winners, each granted $1,000. They were: Jose Corona (Estancia), Natalie Valladolid (Estancia), Valerie Madrid (Estancia), Enrique Bacerra Estrada (Estancia), Elly Goan (Estancia), Anthony Contreras (Estancia), Aubree Jackson (Costa Mesa), Ava Pollock (Costa Mesa), Kyra Kirsch (Costa Mesa), Nolan Nguyen (Costa Mesa), Philam Yo (Costa Mesa), Jacob Fesili (Costa Mesa), Cyrus Ordoubasian (Corona del Mar), Savanna Stewart (Newport Harbor), Ann Reed (Newport Harbor) and Romeo Moreno (Newport Harbor).

As the 16 scholars posed for the sea of cameras in the crowd, Wortmann said, “The grants tonight are not rewards. They are earned and deserved. Each one of these young people have displayed exemplary dedication to the pursuit of excellence in study, sports, community, family and self-awareness. We are proud to be able to honor this dedication.”

The Governor’s Scholarship Awards followed. These grants came with a $10,000 check. Thanking the audience and sharing their college goals to come, Cooper Hempstead (Newport Harbor), Aashvi Bist (Corona del Mar), Marisa Bist (Corona del Mar) and Dylan Jatwani (Corona del Mar) all received their scholarships, addressing the crowd with gratitude. Science, math, technology, medicine and engineering were the dominant career paths expressed by the grads. Arts and humanities are on the back burner for this generation.

Balboa Bay Club “1221 Scholarship” award winners from Costa Mesa High School: Nolan Nguyen, Philam Vo, Jacob Fesili, Ava Pollock, Aubree Jackson and Kyra Kirsch. (Niki Cram)

Next category were the “Balboa Bay Club Scholarship” awards coming with $20,000 grants. Receiving scholarships were Hermila Aseret Sosa (Corona del Mar) and Luca Fasulo (Corona del Mar).

Finally, the “Pinnacle Scholarship” Awards were presented to students excelling in both academics and athletics. These students were also granted $20,000 awards. From Newport Harbor, Gia Ancone and Owen Bartlett, both accepting the honors and addressing the crowd extending gratitude and sharing their ambitions for the future.

Corona del Mar High School Balboa Bay Club “1221 Scholarship” award winners Cyrus Ordoubadian, Luca Fasulo, Dylan Jatwani, Marisa Bist, Hermila Sosa and Aashvi Bist, with CdM Principal Jacob Haley. (Niki Cram)

A rousing standing ovation concluded the evening. Plenty of big hugs, a few tears and, above all, tons of hope. In the crowd joining the students and their families were local VIPs including Newport Beach Mayor Noah Blom addressing the audience with spirited and personal words of encouragement. O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley sent congratulations and support. Major donors attending funding the grants and the endowment were Devon Martin and Carole Pickup along with generous support from Kathy and Noel Hamilton, Mary Roosevelt, Robert and Cleva Howard, Gary and Sharon Katsaris, Pamela Selber, Lisa Hallaian, Christina Nielson, Edith McCorkie Toor, Juanita Herberger and Kim Smith. Also attending were J. Mark Larson, Nancy Green, Michael Granja, R.J. King, Cory Cosenza, Donna Martin, Patrick Gromley, Estel Hilton, Bridget Patty and Lisa Calderone Spierings.