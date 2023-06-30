Commentary: Local community colleges will help us move forward

Orange Coast College Prof. Kelli Elliot, an Orange County Teacher of the Year, speaks during the school’s 75th commencement ceremony. Commentary writer Joseph Klunder writes that our strong local community colleges contribute to a better future for Orange County citizens.

In this last week, both the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) and local political decisions have made legal changes that will undoubtedly affect the future trajectory in the Newport-Mesa area.

First, SCOTUS blocked Biden’s impulsive executive order to forgive $430 billion of student loan debt (at $20,000 a person).

Second, SCOTUS ruled race-based affirmative action unconstitutional in public universities.

Third, locally, Newport Beach has now made it illegal for the homeless or almost homeless (such as those living in cars) to obstruct a public right-of-way.

While these three events may seem unrelated, they come together to give Newport-Mesa the opportunity and responsibility to become a model for California and possibly the entire nation.

More than ever, an individual must gain admission into universities based solely on merit, pay for their share of the cost of education, perform well, and transition into gainful employment. Unlike the discouraging examples we see in San Francisco or Los Angeles, individuals in Newport-Mesa cannot give up on life and live as vagrants, hoping the passage of time will change the situation.

But how can those on the margins of society live in a place like Newport Beach or Costa Mesa, given the obvious skyrocketed living costs? Equally important, as good fellow citizens, how can we help those in need to show the strength of our community?

I praise local community resources for relieving, re-focusing, and lending support to those most in need.

Having supplied Someone Cares Soup Kitchen, Friendship Shelter, and numerous homeless shelters and senior centers in Newport-Mesa, I can see that organizations with qualified personnel work tirelessly. Unfortunately, these organizations need continuous fundraising efforts to keep pace with rising demand.

Local community colleges, specifically Orange Coast College, Coastline College, and Golden West College, provide fee waivers, book vouchers, and technology loans to reduce the cost of education to almost zero. Student services can help those who apply for housing vouchers, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families or obtain psychological support. Those who need relief funding can apply to the Student Relief Funds to get urgent medical bills and other expenses paid for.

Given this framework, we can work toward a future where every Newport-Mesa citizen has robust psychological and physical health, stable housing, food, and transportation access. Coupled with a dedication to education, a person can develop excellent command of spoken and written English language, associate degrees in both transferable liberal arts fields, and employable middle-skills jobs in career and technical education fields.

Rather than words in the newspaper, real people have been working on such a vision for years. I praise Orange Coast College’s Kristoffer Toribio for having a global outreach and Lisa Knuppel for running a vibrant Career and Technical Education office.

The Great Recession showed millions of newly-minted college graduates but no jobs to take them on. Well-supported local resources with many good jobs ready to accept them will ensure everyone in Orange County is financially stable, engaged, and contributing to the strength of a community we value so highly.

Joseph Klunder, an advocate for community colleges, is a native of Newport Beach and now works as a high school teacher and counselor in China.