Mailbag: Trust the librarians to decide on Huntington Beach Public Library’s materials, not city
Librarians are trained and employed to organize, access and obtain the collection of information available to library patrons, whether in physical or digital in form. Typically librarians hold graduate degrees in the academic discipline of information science.
As a former chairperson of the erstwhile Huntington Beach Library Board of Trustees, I put my trust in the skills and professionalism of our librarians. Not in the opportunistic inclinations of Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark and her reactionary cabal.
Ben Miles
Huntington Beach
