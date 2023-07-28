The Crowd: Former NFLer Jon Dorenbos addresses Orangewood Foundation’s annual scholarship luncheon

Former NFL player Jon Dorenbos literally leaped onto the stage in the ballroom at Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach as if he were ready to display his recognizable long snap for his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Dorenbos played 14 seasons in the NFL, appearing in the Pro Bowl twice.

On a recent summer day on the California coast, he came to share shocking life history with an audience of several hundred women and men who joined together for the 19th annual scholarship luncheon themed “The Magic of Giving,” which benefits the Orangewood Foundation and is produced by its auxiliary known as 44 Women of Orangewood.

Former NFL player Jon Dorenbos attends the 19th annual scholarship luncheon for Orangewood foster youth, where he was the keynote speaker. (Matthew Morgan)

Dorenbos was the ultimate “graduation against all odds” speaker. His perfect white-picket-fence home life in suburban Seattle was obliterated on an early August morning in 1992. Dorenbos was just 12. He and his sister left the house that morning and waved goodbye. His father, whom he adored, went into the family garage and murdered his mother.

With his father imprisoned and his sister moved into another living situation, he entered foster care. As he shared with his Orangewood audience, which honors and supports the educational future of emancipated foster youth past 18 years of age, his said, “The script you write for yourself dictates the world you will live in.”

Dorenbos proceeded to mesmerize his audience with the most profound highs and lows of what he calls his inspiring journey from tragedy to self-discovery.

Post NFL career, Dorenbos is a celebrated professional magician frequently on television and fronting major performance venues to sell-out crowds. The evolution from a football career to pulling rabbits out of a hat might seem strange to some. But as his performance for Orangewood unfolded, combining magic on stage with life stories of survival and redemption, it all made superb sense. Bottom line in his own words: “Come to terms with your reality. Leave the past behind.”

Appropriately, Dorenbos has penned a biography titled “Life Is Magic.” Chapter titles speak volumes. They include: “Man Plans and God Laughs” and “Don’t Hate, Don’t Blame, Forgive.”

Chief Development Officer Kendra Puryear and guest speaker Jon Dorenbos attend the annual Orangewood event at Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach. (Matthew Morgan)

The afternoon of inspiration was co-chaired by Susan Samueli, founder of 44 Women for Orangewood, and Judy Nicholls. The ladies committee deserving praise for a successful event included O.C. activists Nancy Silver, Jessica Ishak, Katie Koster, Barb Maccabe, Shahrzad Bina and Mary Vande Bossche. Also front and center for foster youth were Mrunal Shah, Yvette McCarthy, Mari Kurtz, Linda Calderon, Kim Byrens, Fariba Fidone, Denise Schuler, Cissy Tubbs, Christina Bova, Cecily Burke and Cary Clawson.

The “Magic of Giving” afternoon grossed more than $413,000 thanks in great part to the generosity of three passionate and longstanding Orangewood supporters — Shirley Pepys, Renee Pepys Lowe and Dan Houck — who matched donations up to the $75,000 level.

“Founded in 1999, 44 Women For Orangewood focuses its efforts on providing mentoring and education, increasing community awareness about the youth Orangewood serves, and hosting annual fundraising events. Named for 44 of Samueli’s closest friends, the auxiliary’s membership has more than doubled in size since inception and includes some of Orange County’s most philanthropically minded and dedicated women,” stated Madi Sutherland, representing the organization.

Co-chairs Judy Nicholls and Susan Samueli lead the effort to raise over $400,000 for foster youth scholarships through the Orangewood Foundation. (Matthew Morgan)

“The overwhelming generosity and passion demonstrated at this event empowers us to find new and innovative ways to support teens and youth in need,” offered Chris Simonsen, chief executive of Orangewood Foundation. “Thank you to the 44 Women of Orangewood for being incredible partners and organizing this wonderful event and to all supporters who wholeheartedly share our belief that every young adult exiting the foster care system deserves to go as far as they can dream.”

Nancy Silver, from left, John Gustaferro, Barb Maccabe and Yvette McCarthy gather in support of Orangewood Foundation educational funding for foster youth. (Matthew Morgan)

The scholarship luncheon was made possible with the support of generous sponsors including the Samueli Foundation, IRA Capital, Donald and Constance Sperling, and Toshiba TABS, Stumpf & Associates APC, the Yvette and Kevin McCarthy Family Trust, F&M Bank and Greg and Julie Dunlap among many more.

To learn more about the work of the Orangewood Foundation visit orangewoodfoundation.org.