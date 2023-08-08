Commentary: The real cost of living in Orange County

As Orange County residents, we pride ourselves on our philanthropic giving and a spirit of community. However, as many of us know and have felt, behind the picturesque landscapes and affluent neighborhoods, there exists an ever-present struggle faced by families trying to make ends meet. This week Unitied Ways of California released its Real Cost Measure Report, revealing that the cost for a family of four (two adults, two children) to meet their basic needs is $109,833. More than one-third of families live below the Real Cost Measure, shedding light on the true extent of this challenge, that many working households in our region are grappling with the rising costs of housing, food, healthcare, child care and transportation. For our community to come together in support of one another, we look to the many incredible organizations working to alleviate these burdens and uplift families in our community.

In order to create meaningful change, we must understand the full extent of the challenges faced by working households in Orange County. The Real Cost Measure provides a more accurate depiction of the struggles experienced by our fellow residents, taking into account all essential needs. By focusing on working households, local nonprofits like Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC) are able to tailor their efforts to meet immediate needs and close the financial gap for those striving to care for their families.

We are blessed to have many organizations committed to assisting families in our area. For example, CAP OC has assisted families through an Energy and Environmental Services (EES) program aimed at alleviating the financial burden of utility expenses. The program’s impact is nothing short of remarkable. In 2022 alone, the nonprofit distributed nearly $6 million in utility assistance benefits through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), making a significant economic impact on Orange County.

LIHEAP support provided much-needed relief to 7,582 low-income households, enabling them to channel their limited resources toward other critical needs. This assistance not only prevents utility shutoffs and ensures access to essential energy services but also lifts a heavy financial burden from families, allowing them to focus on building a more secure future. Additionally, CAP OC’s weatherization program is making an incredible contribution to sustainability and community well-being.

For every dollar invested in home weatherization, there is a return of $1.72 in energy benefits and an impressive $2.78 in health and safety benefits. With 382 homes weatherized and $2.1 million directly invested in weatherization services, CAP OC has made substantial progress in enhancing energy efficiency, lowering utility costs and improving living conditions for countless families.

By empowering families to better manage their expenses, a sense of stability and self-sufficiency can be fostered. When organizations work together there can be a ripple effect throughout Orange County’s economy. As families gain greater financial security, their ability to contribute increases. This increased spending power supports small businesses and stimulates economic growth within our community, ultimately benefiting us all.

As we reflect on the Real Cost Measure report and the challenges it highlights, let us come together as a community to help support local nonprofits that are on the ground doing the hard work to change the lives of our fellow residents. These organizations are ensuring that every family in Orange County has access to the support they need to thrive. Let us embrace the spirit of unity and support that defines our community and join hands in creating a brighter and more prosperous future for all residents of Orange County.

Gregory Scott is president and chief executive officer of Community Action Partnership Orange County, a nonprofit working to stabilize, sustain and empower individuals and families out of poverty.