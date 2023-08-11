The Crowd: Star power draws 400 to Oceana fundraiser in O.C.

Some 16 annual events and close to $20 million raised are the statistics of success surrounding Oceana’s SeaChange summer event held recently on the California Riviera.

A late July gathering at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point, beckoned 400 ocean conservationists from all points in SoCal to raise $1.5 million in support of the international outreach of Oceana, based in Washington, D.C.

Oceana board member Beto Bedolfe congratulates president and CEO of the Surf Industry Members Assn. Vissla Paul Naudé, who was recognized as Ocean Champion at the event. (Ryan Miller)

Super dedicated and longstanding ocean conservationists Karen Cahill and Elizabeth Wahler co-chaired the power party, joined by vice chairs Jeff Blasingame and Gabe Serrato rallying the generous and passionate crowd. Among those supporting the cause were Karen Jaffe, Lavina Errico, Anna Ackerman, Linda Young and Wendy Tenebaum.

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman arrived as this year’s honored guest.

“I’ve worked with Oceana and seen up close how effective they are,” Freeman told the crowd. “I’ve seen how they are saving sharks and other ocean creatures and how they are winning policy victories for our seas. And right now, we need Oceana more than ever. This old sailor would like to thank and honor all the ocean heroes in this room for being so helpful to save my second home. Our oceans need each and every one of us.”

Actress and Oceana supporter June Diane Raphael attended the Oceana event. (Movi Inc.)

The Hollywood connection is a significant draw bringing attention to the Oceana Mission. Joining Freeman pressing the flesh, promoting significant donations and goodwill were Reese Witherspoon, Oscar Nuñez, Ursela Whittaker, Christina Ochoa and Sally Pressman. Also in from L.A. were Andrew Spencer, Nick Viall, Paul Scheer and Ava Elizabeth Phillippe.

Joining Freeman on the celebrity stage was another honored guest, Paul Naudé. He serves as president of the Surf Industry Members Assn. and the CEO of Vissla. Naudé’s appearance and recognition as an Ocean Champion came with support from screenwriter, producer and performer June Diane Raphael.

“Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world’s wild fish catch. Oceana claims more than 275 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales and sharks,” reports Oceana rep Anna Baxter. “Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that one billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world.”

SeaChange Summer Party co-chairs Elizabeth Wahler and Karen Cahill tell the more than 400 guests how grateful they are for their continued support, noting that support for Oceana helps bring back the ocean’s bounty for future generations. (John Watkins)

Local support is also key to the overall success. The greater O.C. coastal donor base includes advocates that have been there for Oceana over years. In that fraternity are Donnie Crevier and Laurie Kraus, Robert and Britt Meyer, Carl and Janet Nolet, Louis and Laura Rohl, Valarie Van Cleve and Uwe Waizenegger, and Elizabeth Wahler and her mother, Valaree Wahler. Also front and center were Tim and Jean Weiss, Gena Reed, Steve and Laurie Duncan and Michael and Patricia Berns, joining major corporate sponsors such as South Coast Plaza, Chanel, Loro Piana, Ketel One Vodka, Northern Trust, BMW and Orange County BMW Center among many more, with a special note of support from Blancpain, presenting corporate sponsor this season.

The event concluded with a private concert by Third Eye Blind, who performed hits including “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How’s It Going to Be.” (Ryan Miller)

Oceana CEO Andrew Sharpless joined Witherspoon congratulating the gathering for their enthusiasm and deep love of saving the ocean for generations to follow. The crowd rose in applause, and the evening on the coast was capped by a performance from Third Eye Blind.

To learn more about Oceana, visit oceana.org.