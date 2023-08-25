The Crowd: Angelitos de Oro look ahead to September Angelitos Card charity drive

A little shopping to benefit a worthy cause is on the September calendar: Angelitos de Oro, in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, prepares its annual charitable sponsorship of the Angelitos Card at South Coast Plaza Sept. 21 through 27.

Event co-chairs Natalie Pickup and Susan Merrell will welcome the crowd on shopping preview day Sept. 20 where card holders who have purchased the $60 card (proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters) will be entitled to 20% savings at some 100 participating stores and restaurants at South Coast Plaza during the sale period. Populaire Modern Bistro will host the reception on Preview Day for the donors.

“Angelitos de Oro, an auxiliary of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, raises funds to support the organization through the sale of the Angelitos Card. The organization makes professionally supported, one-to-one matches between mentors and children facing adversity. Big Brothers Big Sisters of OC serves more than 3,300 children annually through programs that improve the odds of youth performing better in school and avoiding violence and illegal activity,” offered a spokesperson for the nonprofit.

Angelitos Card holders will be tempted to avail themselves by taking advantage of its 20% discount at celebrated South Coast Plaza restaurants.

The retail giant celebrated chef Amar Santana and his return to Bravo’s “Top Chef: World All-Stars” for its 20th season with a media lunch at Santana’s Vaca, located by the campus of Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Hosted by powerhouse Debra Gunn Downing, South Coast Plaza’s executive director of marketing, the lively afternoon started with the signature Vaca tonic, created by beverage director Michael Rooney. The cocktail is not just a drink, it’s a magic potion!

Chef Amar Santana returns for the 20th season of Bravo’s “Top Chef: World All-Stars.” (Courtesy of South Coast Plaza)

Santana duplicated three of his top winning dishes from season 20 as part of the lunch. When dessert was served, he fielded questions about the Emmy award-winning show ranging from where he would vacation with a $10,000 VRBO prize to his experience in London during the passing of Queen Elizabeth. Santana shared that he and longtime business partner Ahmed Labbate will open a second Vaca in Downtown Los Angeles in the next year.

Industry notables in attendance included Orange County Business Journal’s editor-in-chief Mark Mueller, newly appointed president and publisher of Engine Vision Media (Los Angeles, Pasadena and Orange Coast magazines) Chris Gialanella, Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano and celebrity chef Jamie Gwen.

New on the horizon of dining establishments at South Coast Plaza is Caló. The modern Mexican-themed bistro is opening a 10,000-square-foot restaurant facing Bristol Street after Labor Day. It follows the success of third-generation restaurateur Clemente Heredia’s success with Caló in Laguna Niguel and El Segundo. Downing is confident it will be off the charts from the get-go.

South Coast Plaza’s crown jewel (literally at the top penthouse level), Knife Pleat, has retained its Michelin Star for the third year. Chef Tony Esnault, his wife-partner, Yassmin Sarmadi, and their stellar team provide an extraordinary dining experience unique to O.C. Prepare to be impressed.

Women of Chapman gather for luncheon

The Women of Chapman Auxiliary held its annual summer luncheon at Balboa Bay Resort, presenting a check for $305,000 to the university.

Joining WOC President Sheri Nazaroff in welcoming the 60 members were the event co-chairs Kiki Rhynerson and Donna Bunce. It was announced the group has committed to a $1-million pledge over 10 years to establish the Student Hardship Assistance Fund Endowment. The endowment will provide flexible financial support for students in dire financial need with funds to pay for things ranging from emergency medical bills to transportation home when there is a family crisis.

Women of Chapman luncheon co-chair Kiki Rhynerson with auxiliary president Sheri Nazaroff at its annual event at Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach. (Tony Lattimore)

The $305,000 check will complete the Women of Chapman’s $1-million pledge to the Women of Chapman Central Park at the Rinker Health Science Campus and will also make a payment to the group’s $1-million pledge to Keck Science Center’s Women of Chapman Science Gallery.

Nazaroff presented the check to Chapman President Daniele Struppa, Matt Parlow, executive vice president and chief advancement officer, and Jerry Price, vice president for student affairs and dean of students.

Over 51 years, the Women of Chapman, formerly known as the Fashionables, or Fashionable Women of Chapman, have raised and donated in excess of $10 million in support of a variety of university needs.

149 golfers turn out for this year’s Rivals Cup tourney

Kure It Cancer Research’s sixth annual Rivals Cup Golf Tournament held earlier this summer sold out. The proceeds, $310,000, were earmarked for the USC and UCLA Cancer Centers.

Once again, Kure It Cancer Research’s Rivals Cup Golf Tournament attracted 149 golfers to Pelican Hill Golf Club. Former “Showtime” L.A. Lakers star Byron Scott was on hand to play golf and meet and greet fans.

Kure It Cancer Research held its sixth annual Rivals Cup Tournament at Pelican Hill Golf Club. Pictured are Flight A first-place foursome Tyler Nikilic, Cole Eby, event co-chair Andy Chaffee and Geno Hernandes (winner of Longest Drive Men). (Tony Lattimaore)

Joining Rivals Cup co-chair Burton Young, course sponsor and president of Sperry Equities, were co-chairs Todd Perry, Kure It board chair, and longtime Kure It supporter Andy Chaffee. Participating board members included Charles Byerly and Paul McDonald. Linda Young’s Elite OC Productions was event planner, with the Kure It Development staff assisting. Title Sponsor Lugano Diamonds, represented by its client development director, Bill Peters, was recognized, as well as the executives from Aston Martin Newport Beach, the car sponsor. Perry announced that Kure It had recently funded $100,000 research projects at both the UCLA Jonsson and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Centers.

WSA’s annual breakfast raises more than $300,000

Westcoast Sports Associates, known as WSA, a nonprofit based in O.C. and L.A., is devoted to mentoring at-risk youth through sports programs. It held its annual breakfast confab at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where some 250 guests converged to honor track and field star and five-time Olympian Allyson Felix. This was the biggest and most successful fundraising event of 2023 for the organization, raising more than $300,000 that will be earmarked for support of L.A. city parks and programs.

Westcoast Sports Associates’ the Roy Firestone Award honoree Allyson Felix is pictured onscreen at an annual event at Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills. (Courtesy of Westcoast Sports Associates)

WSA founders and Newport Beach/L.A. college classmates Mike Gotlieb, Chip Eggers, Alan Lynch and Mike Rosenberg are front and center for the 28th year of operation, serving thousands of kids through dozens of community sports programs in both Los Angeles and Orange County.

This year WSA paid tribute to ESPN host Roy Firestone, who was given the group’s Community Service Award. Firestone has served as the honorary chair of the organization for many years, and an annual award has been given in his name. Over the years. the Roy Firestone Award has gone to sports legends including Jim Brown, John Wooden, Wayne Gretzley, Jack Nicklaus, Vin Scully, and this year, Allyson Felix. Over her 18-year career, Felix stood on the Olympic podium for 32 medals, gold, silver and bronze. In worldwide competition, she holds 15 world championships in track and field. She was the first woman to receive the Roy Firestone Award.